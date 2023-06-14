BEVERLY — Since the high levels of contamination still at the former Varian site came to light in November 2020, neighbors have been mostly frustrated and angry over the company’s response to their concerns.
Now, nearly three years later, they’re allowing themselves to consider a new reaction — optimism.
After a presentation by the company last week, leaders of the Voices of Concern North Beverly neighborhood group say they are generally pleased with Varian’s latest cleanup strategy and are hopeful that a solution may finally be in sight.
“I am cautiously optimistic after that presentation,” Medford Street resident Kellee Boudreault said.
“We’re definitely encouraged by what’s been presented,” Will Cosmas, an attorney from Beverly who is assisting the group, said, before quickly adding, “The trick is always in the implementation of what is set forth.”
Varian has been attempting to clean up the contamination on its former property at 150 Sohier Road for three decades. But thousands of pounds of potentially dangerous chemicals remain below the ground in the soil, bedrock and groundwater and continue to migrate to the neighborhood on the other side of Tozer Road.
The problem had dropped off the radar screen of most people until a Salem News story in 2020 revealed that chemicals levels were still high. Since then, residents formed Voices of Concern and teamed up with local officials to pressure Varian to reevaluate its cleanup methods and on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to provide more oversight.
Boudreault and Cosmas said a turning point came in recent months when Varian turned over the cleanup operation to Jacobs Solutions, a large engineering company with offices in Boston. Jacobs has proposed trying to get at the major source of contamination through thermal treatment, an elaborate process that involves heating the ground to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in order to vaporize and remove the toxic chemicals.
In addition, the company plans to build an underground barrier along a stretch of Tozer Road to prevent chemicals from moving into the neighborhood, and place reactive core mats on the bank of a nearby stream to stop chemicals from seeping through.
Boudreault said officials at Jacobs have made a real effort to explain the science in terms that residents can understand, including comparing the barriers to a catcher’s mitt and a Brita filter.
“Those are things that neighbors can understand, not the technical stuff,” Boudreault said. “There’s definitely been an explicit effort by Jacobs to have some type of relationship with us. They’ve been super patient with us.”
In a statement, Varian said it is applying “new resources, experts and technologies” and that Jacobs Solution is taking the “lead role” in designing and constructing the new clean-up solutions, including thermal treatment.
“We appreciate and take seriously the feedback from the community on our continued efforts to clean up the former Varian facility in as timely and safely a manner as possible,” the company said.
While there might be more optimism, residents are still maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism. Cosmas noted that Varian only got to this point after the increased scrutiny that followed The Salem News’ reporting. He said he’s encouraged that the city of Beverly has hired its own expert to keep an eye on the technical aspects of Varian’s plan, and that MassDEP has promised to keep monitoring the process to the end.
And he said the neighborhood group will keep pushing until there is a permanent solution.
“The bottom line remains that we want the people in the neighborhood to be able to live in their homes and live their lives without fearing what chemicals might be beneath their feet and whether their kids are going to be in danger or whether they’re going to have trouble selling their house,” Cosmas said. “This has been a long struggle, but we’re definitely not out of gas.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
