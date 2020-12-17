More than a foot of snow has fallen so far in the region as of Thursday afternoon, and cleanup efforts are likely to continue for several hours after the storm wraps up.
Though the rate of snowfall has dropped substantially, heavy bands from the storm were still moving along the East Coast at about noon Thursday as area Public Works crews worked to keep roads clear.
"The last total I heard for here was 10 inches, but that was minimum an hour ago," said Rich Sousa, director of operations at the Danvers Department of Public Works. "I've been up all night, so the hours blend together."
Salem meteorologist Arthur Francis said the region has been facing wind gusts up to 45 mph, which is creating headaches from snowdrifts.
"I can't get outdoors," Francis said, estimating that it "looks like" there could be a foot of snow on the ground as of 12:45 p.m.
Peabody DPW head Robert Labossiere said crews in Tanner City measured 14 inches of snow at 11:30 a.m.
"Now that the snow has let up, it has allowed us to catch up with it," Labossiere said. "It's going pretty well now."
That said, Peabody was working with a reduced number of plows for this storm — 22 pieces of city equipment and city drivers, and roughly 135 private contractors. The same was the case in Salem, where they had 70 pieces of equipment between contractors and city crews alike. Danvers reported "just over 100 people on the roads" between contractors and city gear.
"COVID did play a role with some of our contractors, so we didn't get as many contractors as we'd like," said Dave Knowlton, head of DPW in Salem. "But we're making do. It's a long storm, a decent amount of snow. It just takes time to get it under control."
It's too early to tell when parking bans may start ending.
"I took a nap when I got home from work yesterday. By about 11 p.m., I went out," Sousa said in Danvers. "I assume we'll be going at least until 8 p.m. tonight."