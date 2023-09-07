BOSTON — A teachers’ union-led proposal to scrap the state’s high-stakes MCAS high school graduation exam mandate is inching closer to the 2024 ballot.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office certified a referendum proposed for next year’s November election that would end the decades-old mandate requiring 10th-graders to demonstrate proficiency in math, English and science to graduate.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, which is behind the proposal, praised the move and said it would allow the teachers’ union to “make the case directly to voters at the ballot box as to why we must replace the harmful graduation requirement tied to the MCAS exams.”
“This ballot initiative would make students eligible for a high school diploma if, among other requirements, they complete coursework demonstrating mastery of competencies in our state’s high academic standards,” MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy wrote in a statement.
Campbell’s office rejected a challenge to the measure from a coalition of business groups and former state education officials, who argued that it is unconstitutional because state law requires initiative petitions must be “related” or “mutually dependent” to qualify for the ballot.
The coalition, which includes the Massachusetts High Technology Council, Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, and North Shore Chamber of Commerce, issued a statement pledging to fight the proposal and saying that they believe voters will ultimately reject it.
“MCAS has proven to be a reliable indicator of a student’s college and career readiness and eliminating it as a graduation requirement would amount to a huge step backward in the commonwealth’s quest to ensure that all Massachusetts high school graduates acquire a basic mastery of the subject areas needed to be successful in their futures,” the group stated.
The coalition has pointed out that the state Supreme Judicial Court has rejected referendums certified by the AG’s office on similar grounds, most recently in 2018 when it yanked the initial millionaires’ tax proposal from the ballot citing “dual purposes” of the question.
Each year, more than 70,000 students take the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, the benchmark standardized test in the state for nearly 30 years.
The testing begins in the third grade, but students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate from high school. The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
But the MTA and other critics argue that Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only eight states — including Florida, Illinois and Louisiana — that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
They also cite recent research showing that passing an exit exam does not increase students’ academic achievement or employment rates.
The MCAS ballot question is one of 34 initiative petitions that were given a green light by the AG’s office Wednesday for the 2024 and 2026 elections.
Other referenda included proposals that would ask voters to legalize psychedelic mushrooms, require voter ID to cast ballots in state and local elections, and authorize the state auditor’s office to conduct regular performance audits of the state Legislature.
The certifications don’t mean Campbell supports the measures, only that her office has determined that they pass muster.
Backers of the proposals face numerous other hurdles, including a requirement to turn in nearly 75,000 signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State’s office for certification by the Dec. 6 deadline.
After that, the ball passes to the Legislature, which can approve the proposals by passing standalone legislation. If lawmakers don’t take up a measure, backers must gather another 12,429 voter signatures by a July 3 deadline to make the 2024 ballot.
