BOSTON — Massachusetts police chiefs can no longer deny a license to carry a firearm if applicants lack “good reason” to fear injury to themselves or their property.
That’s according to new guidance issued by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling two weeks ago striking down a New York law that prevented many gun owners from getting concealed carry permits.
Healey issued an advisory last Friday explaining that because of the high court’s decision, gun licensing authorities are now prohibited from enforcing a provision of state law that allows them to deny an applicant if they lack a sufficiently “good reason” to carry a firearm.
“Going forward, if an applicant is not a prohibited person and is not unsuitable, the applicant must be issued an unrestricted license to carry,” the AG’s office stated in the advisory. “This does not mean that a licensing authority is foreclosed from inquiring of the applicant about their reasons for seeking a license to carry.”
In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that New York’s law requiring applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” to get a permit to carry a firearm in public places for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.
Healey, whose office oversees the state’s gun regulations, said in the new guidance to firearm licensing authorities that state law still allows licensing authorities to deny an application or revoke or suspend a license to carry if an applicant is deemed too “unsuitable” because they could pose a risk to public safety.
Healey pointed out that it is still unlawful to carry a firearm without a license and said the state’s “strong” license-to-carry eligibility requirements remain in effect.
“In Massachusetts, we have strong gun laws that save lives, and our license-to-carry statute has been a critical component to ensure public safety,” the Democrat said in a statement. “I am proud to continue working with state law enforcement partners in vigorously enforcing our gun laws.”
Massachusetts has some of the most stringent gun control regulations in the nation, and police chiefs have broad discretion to approve or deny firearms permits and can go to court to deny gun licenses to people whom they feel are unsuitable.
State law also bars certain “prohibited” applicants from getting a firearm license, including anyone under 21, those who have been convicted of a felony or who are subject to a restraining order.
Gun owner groups say Healey’s guidance doesn’t go far enough to ease the state’s strict firearm regulations to fully comply with the court’s ruling.
They point out that Healey, a Democrat running for governor, favors tougher gun control regulations.
“We’re fully expecting her to fight tooth and nail against it,” said Jim Wallace, executive director of the NRA-affiliated Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts. “She has partially capitulated to the ruling but certainly not to its fullest, neither in legal terms nor in the spirit of the decision.”
Wallace said many of the gun owners his group hears from are confused about what the high court’s ruling means for them, especially individuals who have restrictions on their firearm licenses that have now been drawn into question. His group has been meeting with lawyers to review the impact of the ruling on the state’s gun laws.
He expects there will be myriad legal challenges in response to the ruling in Massachusetts and other states with strict gun control laws.
“The court’s ruling makes these states outliers,” Wallace said. “They’re the last holdouts of prejudice against the Second Amendment.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.