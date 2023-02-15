SALEM — The Attorney General has gone to court seeking an injunction that would bar a convicted felon and self-proclaimed “master thief” from soliciting donations he says he’s donating to veterans causes, unless and until he complies with a list of requirements.
In a complaint filed late last month in Suffolk County Superior Court, the AG’s office says Sean Murphy and his associates are not registered with the office’s charities division and are not registered as professional solicitors, and appear to have donated less than $400 of the money collected outside of supermarkets across the North Shore and on Cape Cod — funds collected by actual veterans who were persuaded to work for two businesses set up by Murphy and a longtime companion, Rikkile Brown.
The AG wants a judge to stop what it calls “deceptive solicitation practices,” compel them to follow the state’s charity solicitation law, order that they register as professional solicitors and meet the requirements of a $25,000 bond and annual reports; bar them from serving as a fiduciary for any charity and bar them from soliciting charitable donations unless allowed to do so by a judge.
A hearing on the injunction request is scheduled for Feb. 28.
“Injunctive relief is needed to stop them from continuing to solicit donations using deceptive tactics designed to mislead the public, undertaken without accounting to the public through registration with the (attorney general’s office) and harmful to the public’s trust in charitable solicitations,” the complaint, filed on Jan. 30, says.
The Salem News and WCVB reported last year on questions that were being raised by local veterans agents about the activities of Murphy, 58, who is on probation in a notorious case in Bristol County involving the burglary of a jewelry company that manufactured Super Bowl rings. He had also recently completed a federal sentence in a January 2009 Brinks warehouse holdup in Columbus, Ohio.
Murphy, who has a long record of burglaries, has been candid about his past — and has said that both a book and a movie are in the works about his exploits.
Murphy told the newspaper in September that his endeavor was legitimate and complained that the veterans agents and the Salem Veterans Council were engaging in “harassment and retaliation” when the latter group put out a letter last summer calling into question where the funds were going.
Murphy, who is originally from Lynn, and Brown, of Peabody, are involved in two entities, Political Petitioning of Massachusetts (PPMA) and Help Homeless Veterans, both operated out of office space in Danvers.
The AG’s complaint details how PPMA was created 10 days after Swampscott police took a complaint about Murphy collecting donations outside the Whole Foods in Swampscott in September 2021.
The following June, Murphy contacted a veterans employment specialist at MassHire North Shore Career Center in Salem, offering jobs at $22 an hour “on the books or under the table” for veterans. The jobs purported to involve collecting signatures on petitions to end veteran homelessness, but did not mention collecting donations, the AG’s complaint says.
One veteran who applied and was hired to start the next day said he was shown a clipboard but also a money box with a sign that said “Help Homeless Vets.”
“During the interview, Murphy focused on collecting money from donors,” the complaint said. “Murphy did not offer additional information about the petition.”
The employee told investigators that as he sat outside a supermarket, approximately 95% to 98% of the public gave donations, with fewer people signing the petition.
The employee also estimated that he collected more than $1,000 on many days, some days far more. He also told investigators that employees would get a bonus for collecting more than $1,000; if they failed to collect enough money, however, they would lose pay.
The employee said Murphy collected the money boxes, but not the petitions at the end of his shifts.
Murphy allegedly told the employee that 85% of the donations went to a charity called Help Homeless Vets Inc.
(That entity was created in August 2022, the complaint notes).
The employee took his concerns to the MassHire representative, who then contacted veterans agents in the area. They had also received emails and calls from other veterans who had concerns that they were being asked to collect money.
After agreeing to meet with Salem’s veterans services director Kim Emerling and others in August, Murphy was asked how much he had raised and who was on his board. Murphy later said he had given $100 to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.
The AG’s office says that between May and October of 2022, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans received four checks from PPMA totaling $343. The organization also stated it did not give Murphy permission to fundraise or solicit donations on its behalf.
The complaint says that Murphy and PPMA have not otherwise accounted for the funds collected outside supermarkets.
The complaint also says that when the former employee asked about getting his IRS tax forms, he was told that a computer malfunction had destroyed them.
“Murphy, PPMA and (Help Homeless Veterans) solicited donations from an unsuspecting public by falsely representing, in verbal statements made to donors by PPMA employees as well as signs taped to a lockbox and a table that implored donors to ‘Please Help Homeless Vets,’ that the donations would benefit charitable organizations that help homeless veterans,” the complaint says. “PPMA employees were actual veterans hired by Murphy under the pretense that they would be soliciting signatures for a petition that claimed to help homeless veterans. Most people donated money instead — many, in denominations of up to $100, believing, based upon the signs on the lockbox and on the tables, as well as the petition’s appearance of authenticity, that the donations would be used for veterans.”
A message left at the number for PPMA and Help Homeless Vets was not immediately returned on Monday.
