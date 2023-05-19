IPSWICH — An affordable housing complex in Ipswich is set to undergo a $20 million renovation project.
Agawam Village, which has 94 apartments, will get new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and other improvements on the inside, as well as new roofs, facade enhancements and landscaping on the outside.
The renovation project was announced by the Ipswich Housing Authority, which owns Agawam Village, and Harborlight Homes, a Beverly nonprofit that is partnering on the project.
Agawam Village was built in the 1970s and is located off County Road (Route 1A). The project, which is expected to take 23 months, will modernize the complex and “help protect one of the most vital resources that our community has,” Ipswich Housing Authority Executive Director Kate McGuire said.
“For over 40 years, Agawam Village has provided a safe and deeply affordable home for some of our most vulnerable residents,” McGuire said in a press release. “This project ensures Agawam Village continues to do that for many years to come. We are so grateful for the incredible support from all our project funders making this project happen.”
The Ipswich Housing Authority and Harborlight Homes described their partnership as a “unique statewide model,” with a local housing authority collaborating with a nonprofit housing developer. The Ipswich Housing Authority will maintain management of the property, with Harborlight Homes as a “long-term collaborator in a development capacity,” according to the agencies.
Harborlight Homes Executive Director Andrew DeFranza said the partnership “creates a new path forward for improving existing public housing and ensuring the sustainability of it for many years to come.”
Residents of Agawam Village will be able to remain on site during the renovations but “alternative accommodations” will be provided while units are being renovated, the agencies said.
“Everyone will need to tolerate some inconveniences during our construction period,” Ipswich Housing Authority Board Chair Charlie Allen said.
“Once complete, though, every resident will have a dramatically improved and more resource-efficient home.”
Allen said other Ipswich Housing Authority properties are also in need of work. “While there is no real road map as to how we might accomplish that, we are alert and actively looking for opportunities,” he said.
Other partners in the project include architect SV Design, general contractor Colantonio, Inc., and project manager Anser Advisory. Funding is being provided by Lument Real Estate Capital LLC and Rockport Mortgage Corporation through a Housing and Urban Development program, MassDevelopment, and the Massachusetts Housing Investment Program. The Institution for Savings is a major investor.
