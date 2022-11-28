SALEM — Two aging sewer pipes off Willow Avenue are in a state of disrepair and will cost the city $13.5 million to replace them, and if they’re not replaced soon, city officials say, and they break, it could flood Salem Harbor with untreated sewage and cost millions more to clean up.
Local officials are seeking to replace a 24-inch above-ground sewer pipe, and a connected 20-inch main, that rests on wood piles along a private beach. The beach is at the end of Willow Avenue, covered by water with every high tide, and it’s roughly between Palmer Cove and Forest River Park.
The two pipes were built in 1908, and the main line carries anywhere from 500,000 to 2 million gallons of untreated sewage every 24 hours, according to Dave Knowlton, Salem’s public services director.
“We’ve been working this for about five years now,” Knowlton said, standing at the base of an attached 20-inch line that runs under Willow Avenue, emerges from the sand, and connects to the 24-inch pipe. “One plan would be to reconstruct it in its place, which is cheaper — probably just under $2 million to replace all the structural supports with new piles that’d get driven.
“We’d clean and line the pipe, and it would basically give us a new structure,” Knowlton continued, looking out to the main pipe. “But this really shouldn’t be here. It’s just kicking the can down the road to whoever has to deal with it.”
Natural disaster-to-be
The city has almost had to “deal with it” several times now. That includes two instances in recent years of boats broken from moorings ending up on the other side of the pipe during major storms with higher-than-normal tides. One boat — which reportedly hit the pipe twice while going over it — was hoisted off the beach by crane, while the other was demolished in place, according to Knowlton.
Those looking at the pipe and its supports during low tide would find a system in disrepair. Several of the wooden supports for the smaller 20-inch pipe have collapsed over the years, causing the pipe itself to sag as it nears the main pipe. A company recently worked during consecutive low tides to add wood supports to the existing piles, extending the life of the system as a short-term fix.
For the larger 24-inch pipe, the piles themselves are heavily eroded — in some places not much thicker than the barrel of a baseball bat.
There are 441 residential buildings, with a total of 761 units, directly served by the pipe that would lose sewer service in an instant if the system were to break, according to Knowlton. A break would then send all that sewage into Salem Harbor, from where it would then go in any number of directions.
Some of those directions are very obvious concerns to city leaders, according to Conrad Prosniewski, a city councilor-at-large who has lived near the pipe for decades.
“The tide comes in, and this goes right into the Forest River Conservation,” Prosniewski said. “If this starts spewing out garbage and sewage, that’s all going to go into the Forest River.”
A break would also then suddenly introduce the ocean to the pipe network, running the risk of inundating the system — and the South Essex Sewerage District — with salt water.
As for why the pipe is above-ground and suspended over a beach, city officials say a lot has changed in 100 years.
“This was an acceptable practice back in... what was it, 1908?” Knowlton said. “We’d never get it permitted like this these days, but there are some pipes (above ground). It’s a bit of an anomaly that it has been here for so long. It’s time to move it along.”
A plan for now, and a plan for later
City officials have developed two plans, according to Knowlton — one to replace the pipe by running a new line under nearby streets, and one to put plugs, pumps, and a temporary above-ground system in place were a break to happen.
“If it does fail, we know we’ll have some pumps on the other side of (the Fred Dion Yacht Yard, which borders the beach to the south). There’s a manhole,” Knowlton said, adding that temporary piping would then run the sewer above-ground along city streets. “Then we’d put a plug just on the first manhole on Glover, a plug there to stop the tide water from getting further downstream.”
That’s what the city would do should the pipe break before it can be replaced, he said. That’s because it’s a real risk, given that the city is on a roughly two-year timetable for the $13.5 million replacement.
Officials are applying for cash from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, with applications due in December, Knowlton explained. The project already has support from Salem’s state and federal delegation, and from Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen, a staunch environmental advocate whose ward includes the pipe.
“This has a full-court press,” Cohen said. “We want to make sure everyone at the city level knows, whether it’s councilors, the mayor, the new mayor, our legislators... we know Seth Moulton and his staff are going to get behind it.”
“They were here,” Knowlton added, referring a recent meeting on the beach with the congressman.
But the situation is going to take time to fix, no matter how dire it is.
“Hopefully we’ll hear within a year (on the grant), and in another year, we’ll have enough money to start the project up,” Knowlton said. “There will be a whole lot of public outreach with all the neighbors to just explain what’s going on.”
That’s because the project will be massive, effectively running a new sewer line under five existing city streets. The new line would start where the pipe emerges above-ground and divert it back to Willow Avenue. It would then turn right onto Messervy Court, take another right onto Messervy Street, left onto Green Street, and then take a right at Leach Street. It would then run down the rest of Leach Street to where the existing pipe already comes out at Glover Street.
“We’re talking about taking all the utilities out, digging down, putting sewer pipe in, putting utilities back in — water, drainage, gas,” Knowlton said. “(It’s) not cheap, and we’ve been pursuing various grants at the federal level.”
In the meantime, with the rotting piles analyzed a few years ago, officials will be sending another crew out soon, according to Knowlton. That’s because even while the city has to wait... it really can’t afford to, he said.
“It’s hard to predict when those piles are going to go,” he said. “We don’t want the thing to fall apart while we’re waiting for the grant.”
