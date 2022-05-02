DANVERS — An investigation by the state Attorney General's office found that Danvers school officials failed to properly respond to "several years" of bullying and harassment by players on the high school hockey team and that former coach Steve Baldassare failed to prevent the development of a "toxic team culture."
Attorney General Maura Healey announced the findings Monday, saying her office has reached a resolution with the Danvers Public Schools after an extensive investigation into the allegations. The resolution requires the district to take "significant steps" to prevent, investigate and address hate and bias incidents, particularly in its athletics program.
"Racism, homophobia, and bigotry of any kind have no place in our locker rooms, rinks, or playing fields," Healey said in announcing the resolution. "We need to create a safe and supportive environment for our students to grow and learn."
"With today’s resolution, the Danvers Public School District has committed to making needed changes to improve the culture in its schools and athletics program, protect students’ rights, and ensure that incidents of hate and bias are never overlooked again,” she said.
According to the AG's investigation, racist, homophobic and sexually abusive behavior on the Danvers High School hockey team appears to have continued for "several years" before it was identified and addressed by school officials. Baldassare failed to properly supervise the team and locker room, and the athletic department did not identify the misconduct until after students reported it at the end of the 2019-20 school year. It was not clear from the document, however, the exact extent of the time frame in question.
The investigation found that players engaged in hazing rituals that involved racist, homophobic, and physically and sexually abusive behavior that were part of a "toxic team culture."
"These problems developed and persisted because the varsity hockey coach failed to properly supervise the team and the locker room in violation of district policies," the AG's office said.
The AG's office said it agreed to conclude its investigation without making any factual or legal findings, in part because so many administrators who were in charge at the time of the incidents have already left the district. Superintendent Lisa Dana has been out on sick leave since December and will resign effective Aug. 31. Jason Colombino, the former principal at Danvers High School, also resigned last summer.
The agreement with the AG's office calls for the school district to make changes to its civil rights policies and procedures; provide training for administrators, teachers, coaches and staff; provide students with anti-bullying training; and notify the AG's office of any future bias incidents involving Danvers High students.
"We understand the seriousness and complexity of these issues and pledge to do better," Acting Co-Superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers said in a statement. "We know words must be followed by actions."
The AG's office has been investigating several complaints that Danvers school officials failed to properly respond to incidents of bullying, harassment and other misconduct by players on the Danvers High varsity boys hockey team during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
The controversy has roiled the town, with the seriousness of the behavior coming to light only after a player came forward anonymously to the media last year. The player said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on what the team called "Hard-R Fridays," named for the final 'r' in the n-word. The player also said younger players were forced to strip naked in the locker room and were inappropriately touched for "Gay Tuesdays."
In the letter to Wermers and Taverna, Attorney General Civil Rights Division Chief Abigail Taylor and Assistant Attorney General Jon Burke acknowledged that the school district took "some disciplinary action" against several students and increased training to address school culture. They also noted the difficulty of responding to the incidents in the midst of the pandemic.
But they also said the misconduct on the hockey team has been going on for several years before school officials took action. They said players regularly used "racial slurs, and made racist, homophobic, antisemitic and misogynistic comments, in the locker room and on group texts."
The letter said some players reportedly quit the team to avoid the behaviors, while others limited their participation in team activities. It said the school's athletic department failed to identify the problems despite the fact that it regularly reviewed Baldassare's performance as coach. The letter noted Baldassare was allowed to continue coaching for the 2020-21 season before he eventually resigned from the position.
The AG's office said it was "pleased" the town of Danvers and the Danvers Police Department followed its recommendation to reassign Baldassare, who is a Danvers police officer, out of his position as supervisor in the school resource officer program.
The AG's investigation also found the school district struggled to manage the "multiple, overlapping" investigations into the hockey team. The district limited its initial response to the allegations based in part on the Police Department's characterization of what happened as "immature behavior" and "poor attempts at humor," and police's finding that no crimes occurred, the AG's office said.
"School officials are responsible for enforcing school policies — not criminal laws — and must independently investigate and respond to allegations of biased misconduct in order to protect students' rights at school," Taylor and Burke wrote.
The AG's office said an investigation by an outside law firm concluded the misconduct was "significantly more severe" than had been identified by the school district or police. But the district did not appear to have initiated appropriate disciplinary proceedings for several students.
The district also does not appear to have given adequate consideration to whether the misconduct may have created a "hostile environment" for some players, the AG's office said.
The AG's office also criticized the school district's response to the "virulently racist, homophobic, antisemitic, and misogynistic" comments and images posted to the teams' group texts. School officials limited their response on the grounds that the texts constituted private, off-campus speech. But the AG's office said the group texts appear to include discriminatory comments and materials that were posted during team trips, which would have allowed officials to sanction students.
The AG's office also faulted school officials for its communications regarding the incidents, saying they "too frequently did not effectively inform the community of the nature and scope of what had happened, or what the school was (and was not) doing to address the situation."
Under the resolution agreed to by both parties, any revised policies and procedures by the school district regarding harassment and bullying must by approved by the Attorney General's office. Administrators will undergo training on how to investigate complaints and how to communicate effectively about bias incidents.
The terms of the resolution will remain in effect through the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Taylor and Burke said school officials cooperated fully with the investigation and voluntarily agreed to implement the resolution.
"The AGO is confident that (the school district) is committed to addressing these concerns and improving the culture in its schools and its athletics program," they wrote.
Taverna and Wermers said the steps recommended by the AG's office "directly align with the work that we have been actively focused on since these allegations arose." They said there will be a page on the school district's website before the end of the school year "dedicated to culture change."
Robert Trestan, the New England regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said the agreement between the AG's office and Danvers "places school districts on notice that they have a responsibility to respond to bias incidents and take prompt action when hate infiltrates school programs, especially athletics."
"We welcome Danvers' acceptance of responsibility and commitment to change, which represents a path forward for the entire community," Trestan said.