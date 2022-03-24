DANVERS — The state Attorney General's office said it is investigating the Danvers school district's handling of allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior by the high school boys' hockey team during the 2019-2020 season.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed on Thursday that her office is investigating school leaders' response to the allegations. The AG's office had said previously that it had requested more information on the matter but stopped short of calling it an investigation.
The investigation stems from allegations made by a member of the 2019-2020 Danvers High hockey team that he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on what the team called "Hard-R Fridays," named for the final 'r' in the n-word. The player also said that younger players were forced to strip naked in the locker room and were inappropriately touched for "Gay Tuesdays."
The player went to school officials with the allegations. But they only came to light publicly when he spoke anonymously to the media after school officials blacked out the allegations and most of the other findings of the investigative reports that were released to the public.
Many residents have accused school officials of covering up the incidents and have called for their resignations. But no officials have been disciplined.
Superintendent Lisa Dana has been out on medical leave since the end of December. Hockey coach Stephen Baldassare was briefly placed on leave during the 2020-21 season but was reinstated. He resigned last July. He remains in his job as a Danvers police sergeant and supervisor of the town's school resource officers. School officials have said they found no evidence that Baldassare or the team's other coaches were aware of the alleged abusive behaviors.
School officials have cited student privacy as the reason they did not disclose more information.
Acting Co-Superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers said in a statement on Thursday that school officials have been receptive to the Attorney General's office since it first reached out to them.
"We have made ourselves available to answer all of their questions, we have provided all documentation that has been requested of us, and we are prepared to implement recommendations that may follow," they said.