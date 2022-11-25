BOSTON — Massachusetts has joined other states in pushing to extend a federal pandemic-related policy that authorized online access to medication-assisted treatment for people addicted to opioids but looking to get clean.
A federal rule in response to COVID-19 allows doctors to use remote telehealth services to prescribe buprenorphine as an opioid use disorder treatment, but the temporary regulation is set to expire once the federal COVID-19 public health emergency is rescinded.
Attorney General Maura Healey has signed onto a letter from 45 states attorneys general calling on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend the telehealth option.
“As our nation faces record-high overdose death rates, we need to remove barriers to care and expand access to treatment for those struggling with this crisis,” Healey said in a statement. “Allowing for continued access to these telehealth services will provide the support and flexibility that individuals with substance use disorder need.”
In March 2020, responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the DEA allowed physicians to use remote healthcare services to prescribe all Schedule II-V controlled substances, including buprenorphine.
Without an extension, an estimated 2.5 million U.S. adults could be cut off from virtual treatment of opioid use disorder, the attorneys general letter said.
“The coinciding public health emergencies of COVID-19 and the opioid crisis called for urgent change to our care delivery systems to allow for more accessible treatment options,” the AG’s wrote. “We need your help now so that successful strategies implemented during the pandemic are not discontinued.”
Buprenorphine, also known by the brand name Suboxone, can help curb withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
Opioid-related overdoses killed 2,290 people in Massachusetts last year, a 8.8% increase from the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Even before the pandemic, people seeking medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction faced challenges. In 2019, a state commission found numerous barriers to treatment, such as a lack of providers, onerous regulations, local opposition to treatment facilities and a reluctance among physicians to treat addicted people.
Specifically, the North of Boston region lacks access to naltrexone programs with only a half-dozen licensed providers scattered around the region, the report noted.
There is limited access to methadone, another treatment for opioid addiction, in part because of strict federal regulations for dispensing the controlled substance.
Overall, a lack of access to facilities that offer the medication-assisted programs, with many clustered around metro Boston, means many patients can’t get into treatment.
The AG’s said before the changes in federal telehealth policy, many Americans struggled to access buprenorphine treatment initiation due to geographic barriers. An estimated 28 million Americans live more than ten miles from a buprenorphine provider, they noted.
“Today, the delivery of care for buprenorphine treatment has shifted significantly to telehealth, making it more accessible than ever for individuals to access the treatment they need.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.