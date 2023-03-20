PEABODY — Peabody’s Albanian Boston Community Inc. social club is heading to court over a three-month suspension of its special permit.
At issue: Whether the Peabody City Council has any legal authority to suspend the special permit it issued to the club last year, after a city councilor and then the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission found alcohol being sold and consumed on the premises. The club, located on Howley Street, has no liquor license.
The club’s lawyer, Jack Keilty, says in the appeal filed Friday in Salem Superior Court that there is nothing in the state zoning statute, Chapter 40A, nor in the city of Peabody’s zoning ordinances, or in the special permit itself, that allows for a special permit to be suspended or revoked.
The only language in the city’s ordinances concerning penalties for violating a special permit involves a daily fine of up to $200 per day for a first offense and $300 per day for a second offense, he said in the filing.
The City Council last month also voted to impose a $200 fine and require that the club come back with a business plan before it can re-open.
But shutting down the club for three months, Keilty argues in court papers, will “annihilate” the fledgling nonprofit, which has about 300 members.
Keilty is asking a judge to issue an injunction delaying the suspension until the issue of whether the city has the authority to suspend the permit is sorted out in court.
He says that the club will suffer irreparable harm if forced to remain closed.
If the city prevails, Keilty suggested, a penalty could be imposed at that point.
“Boston Albanian Community Inc. has ceased all trading in alcoholic beverages,” Keilty wrote in the filing. “Therefore, the only harm threatened to the city is a delay in the enforcement of its decision, until such time as this court can hear and determine the case.”
Keilty also argues that the penalty is “grossly disproportionate” for a first offense.
Newburyport Superior Court Judge William Bloomer declined to issue an order staying the suspension without first hearing from the city’s lawyer, but did agree to schedule an expedited hearing on Keilty’s request for an injunction.
That hearing is scheduled for March 24 in Newburyport Superior Court.
