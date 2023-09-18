PEABODY — The City Council is remaining firm on its stance that alcohol shouldn’t be served or consumed at the Albanian Boston Community Inc.’s 26 Howley St. location.
In a 10-0 vote at its meeting Thursday night, the council denied removing a provision from the club’s special permit that prohibits alcohol from being allowed on the club’s premises. Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville, who works for the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, recused himself from the vote.
The action came several months after the club was found in violation of the provision after the council determined alcohol was consumed on the site during a holiday party in December 2022.
The club received a three-month suspension and $200 fine in February for the violation. It reopened again in June after losing a legal challenge of the decision.
Attorney Jack Keilty, representing the club, argued that the council should allow the provision to be removed since this alone would not automatically grant the club an alcohol permit, but would pave the way to obtaining one.
“To vote no tonight, in a way, that’s almost prejudicial, (since) the true question would never have been presented to the council,” he said.
The club has abided by the punishments set forth by the council as a result of the violation, Keilty said.
After receiving the violation, the club added four new members to its board of directors, which previously held only a single position. It also hired employees that have experience in business and restaurant management in an attempt to prevent future alcohol violations.
Endri Kume, a founding member of the club, presented councilors with a petition with more than 200 signatures in support of removing the provision, adding that the club is a community-oriented nonprofit.
“All we’re trying to do is trying to have a conversation with you all right now,” Kume told the councilors. “Tonight is a very big night for us, a very important night, but it also opens the door to have the proper procedure and proper discussion about what we want to do there and the future of our club.”
Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach initially brought the special permit for the club before the council in January 2022.
The club’s founders insisted at the time that members were not big drinkers, and the space would be for gathering over coffee or hosting other alcohol-free events only, Peach said.
“Had the pitch (then) been different, had the pitch been truthful, that at the end of the day this was to become a social club with a liquor license, I would have expressed that I don’t think this location is appropriate,” she said at Thursday’s meeting.
The club is in a multi-unit building that contains two churches and abuts residential properties, Peach said.
“I don’t have documentation of this, but I do have knowledge that consumption has continued at the club, that there were violations when we suspended their special permit for three months, that people were inside of the club when they were not supposed to be,” she said.
The club clearly stated it had no interest in obtaining an alcohol license when it applied for its special permit last year, Councilor at-Large Jon Turco added.
“Counselor Keilty, while I appreciate you wanting the opportunity to discuss this further, that discussion was already had two years ago, and the discussion happened again a second time during the show-cause hearing (over the violation),” Turco said.
While discussing the club’s violation earlier this year, councilors explicitly said they would not be in favor of an alcohol license at the club’s site for the same reasons Peach cited, Turco said.
If the club was to open in a standalone building, its standing for consideration might be a different, he said.
“This council opened its arms to this community and said we’ll help you with whatever you need,” Turco said. “We’ll help...if you need to find a different location, a standalone location, we’ll assist with that. We’ll support an alcoholic beverage license at a different location. But we can’t do it here.”
