PEABODY — A new Albanian club in Peabody was fined and had its special permit temporarily suspended for allowing alcohol to be consumed during a party it hosted over the holidays.
The Albanian Boston Community Inc., located inside the building at 26 Howley St., was fined $200 and handed a three-month suspension of its special permit in a 10-0 vote by the City Council on Feb. 23, with Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville absent. The club will also have to come before the council when the suspension is up to have their special permit reinstated and present a business plan, board members and how they will mitigate the issue moving forward.
“I’m not looking to stifle anything that could be beneficial for a growing community here in Peabody, but I do think there are consequences when the rules are violated,” said Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach, who made the motion for the fine and suspension.
“We hold so many other businesses and clubs to rules,” she said. “We gave you one rule, you agreed to it and you didn’t do it. You broke it.”
On Dec. 27, Councilor at-Large Tom Gould reported to Peabody police that he was concerned people were drinking alcohol during a party inside of the club, Lt. David Bonfanti told the council.
Members of the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission found that to be the case when they entered the club that night, Bonfanti said. They saw a guest with a bottle of Bud Light and found empty boxes of Heineken bottles, along with a glass door refrigerator at the club’s bar that contained alcohol “in plain view,” he added.
The club was granted a special permit to operate by the city in January last year. Since the club only had several members at the time and was still starting out, attorney John Keilty, who represents the club, did not seek provisions that would allow the sale or consumption of alcohol on the premise, he said.
His clients own up to the violation and apologize for it, Keilty added.
“We would ask that the council be as lenient as possible and I can tell you that I have an application for an amendment to the special permit, which would do away with the (alcohol) prohibition and then allow us to apply for a liquor license,” he told councilors.
Keilty said it would be “inappropriate” to file that application at this time and proposed coming back before the council with the amendment to his client’s permit this spring.
Councilors Jon Turco and Dave Gamache said they likely wouldn’t vote in support of this amendment in light of the December violation.
“I’ll be quite frank with you, I find this very difficult after the multiple times that were mentioned at the (January 2022 public hearing) that no alcoholic beverage (would be allowed), and to blatantly a year later serve alcoholic beverages, to me, is a slap in the face to the City Council,” Gamache said at the meeting.
Several councilors said they believed this wasn’t the only time the club had violated the special permit.
Turco said he saw “quite a few videos” of a New Year’s Eve party at the club that he believed had alcohol — just four days after the club received a violation from the ABCC. Peach was also skeptical about the price of juice that’s sold at the club.
“You mentioned that the receipts don’t mention alcohol,” she said. “It’s very cute the way things are worded, but I wouldn’t be paying $6.25 a drink for a juice for my kid. There’s no proof, but that’s cute.”
Endri Kume, one of the club’s founding members, apologized before the council on behalf of the 300 families who are members of the club.
The club started out with only several members, and Kume was not expecting membership to skyrocket ahead of the holidays, he said. It also does not have a full-time business manager — just members who volunteer to oversee operations.
“The biggest punishment for me personally is that we let down all of those families,” Kume said. “We could have handled it differently, we did not know there would be so many people (who joined) … and the inexperience plays a big part of it.
“We all have full-time jobs,” he said. “We’re doing this on the side, we’re doing this for the community and we’re not getting paid for it. It’s all for the community and to be together, so if you can at least just be open-minded about what’s coming, that’s all I’m asking.”
