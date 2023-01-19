DANVERS — A new Aldi location opening at the Liberty Tree Mall this month is the latest facelift for the largest retail locale in Danvers.
The new storefront, between Best Buy and Goldfish Swim School, where A.C. Moore formally sat, will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 26, according to the mall’s website.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Danvers and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”
The first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100 in the form of Aldi gift cards, according to the website. Customers can also enter to win a $500 gift card and will receive a free eco-bag on opening day.
The German grocery chain has 2,278 locations in the United States, with the Danvers store becoming No. 19 in Massachusetts, according to the chain’s website.
This is the company’s first opening on the North Shore. It’s also one of many changes seen at the mall over the last several years.
Northeast Arc now takes up 26,000 square feet of the mall, mainly in the form of office space. Storefronts have been turned into a gym, cafes, a swim school and even a church. But the food court has only two vendors left open, and traffic to the mall has decreased over the last decade — a trend that’s been seen at malls nationwide since the rise of online shopping.
Simon Malls, which owns Liberty Tree, put the property up for sale in July. The listing has since been taken down and the mall still hasn’t changed hands since it was last sold in 2003, according to town assessing records.
“The traditional model of malls doesn't work in 2023 the way it did in 1993,” Town Manager Steve Bartha said. “But Simon has done a good job finding quality tenants for some of the larger spaces at the mall.”
Aldi has been “terrific to work with” during the development process of the new store, Bartha said.
“It's a company with a good reputation, and obviously the market suggests that there's room here,” Bartha said. “We're thrilled that they chose to locate in Danvers and at the mall specifically.”
