MIDDLETON — Sitting in their Boston Street backyard, Shirley and Ed Raynard smelled something rotten.
They have a lot of wildlife behind their yard, so they thought it might be a dead and decomposing deer or raccoon.
But when they walked down to the U-shaped cove on Middleton Pond about 200 feet behind their home to investigate, they saw hundreds of dead white perch, about four to five inches long.
"They are all over the lake, they are everywhere," Shirley Raynard said.
Middleton Pond serves as a reservoir for Danvers and Middleton, with the water treated and supplied by the town of Danvers.
Shirley Raynard contacted Middleton Director of Public Health Derek Fullerton, who referred her to Jason McCarthy, the plant manager of Danvers' Vernon C. Russell Water Treatment Plant at 30 Lake St.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said the treatment plant was using copper sulfate, an additive approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, to neutralize algae blooms in the pond. A couple of times each summer, workers from the treatment plant go out in a boat to inspect the pond. If they find surface algae, they dose it with the algaecide.
Raynard said she was told copper sulfate can also affect sunfish and white perch. She was assured that the fish would be cleaned up Thursday morning.
Bartha said fish kills like this one happen every three to five years, and the towns' drinking water will not be affected.
Ed Raynard said he was surprised by the size of the fish kill.
"We have never seen anything like this," he said.
Bartha said copper sulfate is also an approved treatment to control algae growth when water from Emerson Brook is used to supplement Middleton Pond.
He said crews from the sewer department have already been out cleaning up fish for a couple of residents. The town also notified the Middleton Board of Health.