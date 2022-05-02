SALEM — In 1972, as the city was seeing new plans for a downtown shopping mall and parking garage for the first time, a new kind of museum moved into a burned-out automobile museum and put a new spin — a truthful one — on the Salem Witch Trials.
That museum, the Salem Witch Museum, turns 50 on Wednesday, May 4.
“The museum, which opens to the public May 6 (for an official, Saturday-timed grand opening), blends light, sound and exhibits into a 22-minute program that is eerie, entertaining and educational,” wrote the Salem Evening News on Tuesday, May 2, 1972. “Satan’s red eye glows; Giles Corey moans as he is being pressed to death; young girls shriek and cackle as the witchcraft hysteria sweeps Salem Village.
“The figures don’t move, but they almost seem to,” the article continued. “Through the computerized sight and sound, the visitor’s attention is directed to 13 three-dimensional life-size scenes which trace witchcraft from its early beginnings in 1692 through the famous trials and executions.”
History standing where history was lost
Many of the mannequins that defined the museum’s presentation are still there in 2022, though the museum has grown. The scripts drawn up in 1972 have seen tweaks over the years, and the stories have evolved as new information surfaced over time.
But the Salem Witch Museum is still that towering monolith on the corner of Salem Common, today competing with the Peabody Essex Museum and House of the Seven Gables for the city’s biggest tourism attraction. As hundreds of visitors stand on the museum’s newly built front sidewalk each week, the structure that once held a church casts a daily shadow on a bronze statue of Roger Conant — the famed “planter” or settler of Naumkeag, whose settlement would two generations later carry out the Salem Witch Trials.
The historical record for the Salem Witch Museum is a bit incomplete. A historical file containing newspaper clips documenting the building, its museum and contributions to Salem history were at one point stolen from the Salem Public Library, along with some other important historical files. So goes the story of the Salem Witch Museum.
“It added an authentic, cultural and historical viability to witch history,” said Holly Jannell, who helped launch the museum with her husband R. Thomas Mulvihill. “I’ve always thought the Witch Museum was intended to educate as well as entertain. People should come for that very reason — to be educated and understand, and hope, that witch history never happens again.”
The Salem Witch Museum occupies the former East Church, a Gothic Revival structure built between 1844 and 1846 for the congregation, which became known as the Second Unitarian Church just a few years after opening. It was a Unitarian church until 1947, and in 1957, the building was bought by local resident Arthur Jannell to house the Salem Auto Museum, according to the Salem Evening News and “Architecture in Salem,” a guide to Salem buildings published by the Essex Institute — now Peabody Essex Museum — in 1984.
‘Witchcraft is alive and well’
Serious fires damaged the building twice, once in 1902 and again in 1969. The second fire saw the destruction of the Auto Museum and a new kind of museum taking over three years later.
“Witchcraft is alive and well in Salem,” the Evening News reported ahead of the opening in 1972, “thanks to the Salem Witch Museum at 19 1/2 Washington Sq. North.”
Holly Jannell, Arthur’s daughter, is 78 today and watching as her and her late husband’s creation turns 50. She recalled opening day, standing alongside then-Salem Mayor Samuel Zoll — “Judge Zoll” as he came to be perhaps best known — to cut an all-black ribbon.
“The neighbors weren’t terribly happy. I suppose they still aren’t based on the amounts of people that come by,” Jannell said this week, laughing. “It was a celebration for us because it was a big undertaking, and we had worked on the museum all through the winter without heat and with a lot of creative young costumers, set designers.”
But there was something in the water in 1972. The city, Jannell said, “was ripe for that expansion. Harbor Sweets started that year. The Lyceum started that same time. There must have been a wonderful energy that allowed all of this to come together.”
Local history enthusiast and businessman Biff Michaud took over the museum in 1980 and used it to help channel a tourism reinvention in Salem that, come 1982, became known as “Haunted Happenings.” The museum then played a leading role with city officials in 1992 as Salem marked the 300th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials, leading to the public memorial that exists between Charter and Derby streets today.
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, recalled joining the organization and taking a ride with Michaud in 1998 to learn about the hotspots of Salem tourism.
“We had a far different restaurant scene, a really different retail scene,” Fox said. “Biff has always been part of the tourism industry and has a really good perspective on tourism as an economic engine to the businesses and jobs it represents.”
A powerful word for good, or harm
In 2022, as the museum turns 50, it’s also the 40th anniversary of Haunted Happenings and Salem is gearing up for its 400th anniversary in 2026. The museum is deepening its research on the Witch Trials and planning some refreshed exhibits.
“When we have our 50th celebration on Wednesday, we’ll have new panels in our front vestibule. We’re trying to really explain that word ‘witch.’ It’s so misunderstood,” said Tina Jordan, the museum’s current executive director. “It’s a very powerful word, a word that can be used for good, or it can harm people.”
One might think there’s little left in that story to tell. But with the quatercentenary coming up, new information always coming forward and the words “witch hunt” being used as political buzzwords, there’ll likely never be a time when the Salem Witch Trials will become old news, Jordan explained.
“New scholarship has come to light. This is brand new information, and we’re working with a team to come up with a new script for the Salem Witch Museum,” Jordan said. “We’re going to continue to dedicate education resources so they can look more into the history of what happened in 1692, and how it affects us today. Our mission is, really, to be the voice of the innocent victims of witch hunts from 1692 to present.”
