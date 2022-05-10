SALEM — The first witnesses to Monday’s devastating three-alarm blaze, which ultimately spread to five buildings, recalled hearing an explosion, seeing a near-instant conflagration, and witnessing heroism in the window of a couple of minutes.
One building — 29 Hancock St., a three-family triple-decker built around 1910 — was completely lost in the fire. Two buildings next to it at No. 27 and No. 31 were damaged (27 Hancock suffered heavy damage), as well as two buildings around the corner at 32 and 34 Cabot St. Nine residents were displaced by the inferno — all tenants of 29 Hancock, according to Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll. No. 27 and 31 Hancock had no tenants at the time due to ongoing renovations.
There was no new information on the cause of the fire Tuesday as crews began combing through the rubble toward the rear of the property, according to Salem fire Lt. Tom Brophy. A backhoe at the site gradually picked at charred beams as investigators looked for what would cause such a large fire to spread so quickly.
The 29 Hancock St. property in particular has been a source of complaints for the city for years. As recently as 2019, Salem police had filed disorderly house complaints against the property for running what it characterized as an unlicensed rooming house. Records show city officials have also taken action against the property several times, often with rooming house concerns, going as far back as 1987.
An explosion, then screams, then sirens
The fire was described by witnesses as “petrifying” and it could have been deadly, were it not for the neighbors rushing to action as the fast-moving blaze quickly spread.
“It was probably around 3:30-ish, and I was working from home,” said Beki Ferrari, who lives at 33 Roslyn St. and has a direct line of sight to the back of 29 Hancock St. “I heard an explosion — a definite explosion — that immediately I thought might have been gunshots or something exploding.”
Moments later, she could hear sirens. “So I peeked out my window, and there was a cloud of black smoke billowing out of this building,” Ferrari said.
“There were just flames leaping from the back porch area,” she continued. “There was a crew of three painter guys that looked, within the first couple minutes, panicked. It just seemed to flame up so quickly.”
Rebecca Prescott, who lives at 26 Hancock St., also heard an explosion. Tyler Carlton didn’t hear an explosion from his home at 22 Hancock, but what he did hear told him a crisis was beginning to unfold.
“I heard a bunch of screaming, so I looked out the window and saw people banging on the door, saying, ‘Get out! Get out!’” Carlton said. “Next thing you know, you see flames coming out of the back, and there was just a lot of smoke.”
Carlton and Prescott both recalled seeing people run out of 29 Hancock holding their dogs close. The fate of multiple cats in the building wasn’t known early on, but Ferrari had good news on that front: “I know the group of cats got out. Some neighbor lent a bubble backpack to place the cat in,” she said. “Another neighbor said they helped catch one black cat that had gotten out.”
“It happened so fast, honestly,” added Carlton. “Within 30 seconds of the trucks arriving, there were police, ambulances. It was just... It was loud. It was quick. It was all hands on deck.”
Relief begins coming together
In the first minutes of the fire, Ward 5 City Councilor Jeff Cohen watched the scene in shock.
“I hope everyone is safe. It looks like they got everyone out,” he said, watching the smoke in the air as water pounded the burning buildings from all directions. “The wind is what really screwed this up.”
By about 8 p.m., as crews were packing up gear and fire engines were slowly filing out, Cohen and Carlton were putting a GoFundMe together. By 3 p.m. the following afternoon, it had raised $3,181 toward a $5,000 goal as the mayor’s office also launched the city’s official efforts.
“This really shows what Salem is all about,” Cohen said. “The schools are helping people with kids, Lifebridge is offering free clothes to people who are being displaced or need clothes.
“The community has really risen up for people they may not even know,” Cohen said. “Everyone is kind of, in their own way, showing a more human side than we see on a day-to-day basis.”
To help those impacted and get help if you were impacted, visit bit.ly/HancockStreetFire. For more coverage of the fire as it happened, visit bit.ly/3wjFzmM.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.