SALEM — Two men charged with spray-painting slogans promoting a white nationalist group at the Salem MBTA station in 2021 were found not guilty by a Salem District Court judge Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Beilman, 29, of Meridien, Connecticut and Kyle Morelli, 28, a former Salem resident, were seen by a Salem police officer with their arms outstretched next to a bridge abutment on the evening of July 10, 2021.
The officer testified that when they appeared to notice his police car, they made some furtive movements and began briskly walking away - something a prosecutor argued showed consciousness of guilt.
Inside a tactical backpack carried by Beilman, officers found red and white spray paint cans. Two stencils, one with red paint on it, containing propaganda slogans "Strong Families Make Strong Nations" and "Defend American Labor," and the web address for Patriot Front, were found nearby.
And red spray paint was found on the abutment walls, as well as red stains on Beilman's neck gaiter and Morelli's sweatshirt.
But while Judge Jean Curran said she believes that the evidence was "indicative of the defendants going around Salem" and spray painting with the stencils at some point, prosecutors had not met their burden of proving that Beilman and Morelli were the ones responsible for the red marks on the bridge abutment that night.
"At the end of the day, I find the Commonwealth hasn't met its burden," Curran said in announcing her verdict finding the pair not guilty of vandalism and tagging.
Earlier in the day, the two men had waived their right to a jury and asked that the case be decided by a judge.
Their attorneys, Christopher Coughlin for Morelli and Francis Doran for Beilman, argued that the case was circumstantial - and that police had failed to document potential evidence specifically linking their clients to the graffiti on the abutment.
They argued that the red paint outlines on the wall had been there prior to their clients being at the station that night, suggesting that other colors of paint had already been sprayed over the red paint, but that none of those colors, including black, were found on their clients.
Officer Edgar Green was on his way to an anonymous 911 call about a woman screaming at the MBTA station when he saw the two men next to the wall, he testified.
Sgt. Matthew Fisher arrived about 30 seconds later.
Both testified that they saw what appeared to be shiny, wet paint.
But they acknowledged that they hadn't touched the paint on the wall to see if it was wet.
And if Green had gotten any paint on his hands from a wet nozzle on the can of red spray paint inside Beilman's tactical backpack, he didn't photograph it, he acknowledged.
Nor, the lawyers suggested, did the officers measure the stencils against the outline of red paint found on the wall - something they tried to convince Curran to do during a visit to the scene, across the street from the rear of the Ruane Judicial Center.
Curran stood within inches of the now nearly 18-month-old graffiti to take a close look.
But she told both defense lawyers and prosecutor Mark Hintlian that she was not a witness and that it would have been up to the prosecution to bring in a witness to testify about the likelihood of the red marks being from the same red-paint-covered stencil found by Green.
Hintlian, who was not the original prosecutor on the case, argued that the pair were all but caught "red-handed" -- though he acknowledged that there was no evidence presented that either defendant had red paint on his hands. He suggested that all of the other evidence, taken together, pointed to the guilt of the pair.
After the verdicts, Beilman and Morelli asked that the items introduced as evidence in the case, including the coyote brown tactical backpack, two cans of spray paint, the stencils, Beilman's white neck gaiter and Morelli's dark hooded sweatshirt, be returned to them. With no objection from the prosecution, Curran allowed the request, and the pair left the courthouse with them.
Doran and Coughlin declined to comment immediately after the verdict.
Beilman has also been charged with putting a Patriot Front sticker on a utility box in Canton.
Twice during the trial, Curran told the lawyers she was not familiar with the Patriot Front.
The group has made headlines around the country, including in Boston, where members, clad in matching white neck gaiters, blue polo shirts and khaki pants, marched through the city's streets last July.
The group is led by a Texas man, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, who was among 31 people arrested as they traveled in a box truck to an LGBTQ-rights protest in Idaho last summer. Rousseau had been affiliated with another white supremacist group, Vanguard America, but split with them in the aftermath of the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia "Unite the Right" rally.
Multiple sources and the group's own website describe an ideology that purports to claim the United States as a white ethnostate for the descendants of its founders.
"I am very disappointed with the results, but I respect the court's process and decision," Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said shortly after the verdict. "We stand by the arrest and will remain vigilant for similar activity."