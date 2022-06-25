SALEM — Experimental and ambient sound musician Ana Roxanne will debut a new composition commissioned and inspired by the exhibition.
The performance, Friday, 7-8 p.m., in PEM’s East India Marine Hall, incorporates Roxanne's offerings and musician and soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause’s recordings of animals and natural environments, producing a new experience for his groundbreaking material.
The piece was commissioned by Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain and inspired by "The Great Animal Orchestra," a collaboration between Krause and United Visual Artists. Ana Roxanne works at the intersection of electric meditation, dream pop and ambient songcraft. Her inspirations span the secular - R&B divas of 1980s and ‘90s - and the spiritual such as Catholic choral traditions in which she was raised. Roxanne weaves her music into a sonic language that's equal parts atmospheric and ancient, healing and hermetic.
For the commission, she collaborated with Krause to compose a four-piece suite, with each piece dedicated to one of the four elements: earth, air, fire, and water. The suite is a meditation on interconnectedness, subtle and grand beauty, and the flow of life and the cycle of death, through instruments including keyboards, voice, guitar and bass.
She's a Bay Area-born and -raised musician whose self-released EP was later reissued by Leaving Records before signing for her official full-length debut, 2020's "Because Of A Flower."
The Great Animal Orchestra, a collaboration between Krause and United Visual Artists, was commissioned in 2016 by the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, and is now part of its permanent collection. Excerpts from Bernie Krause’s soundscape recordings include “Amazon Days, Amazon Nights” and “Costa Rica Hidden Treasures” representing earth; “Prairie Winds” representing air; “Distant Thunder” representing fire; and “Ocean Wonders + Ocean Dreams” representing water. Additionally, Roxanne has provided her own field recordings and poetry to supplement and highlight each of the four natural elements.
IF YOU GO
Ana Roxanne in Concert
pour l'art contemporain and PEM present:
July 1, 7:15–8 p.m.
Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex St., Salem
Tickets for this performance are $15 for museum members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for students (with a valid ID). Ticket price includes admission to PEM any time on July 1.