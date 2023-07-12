DANVERS — A famed American Ninja Warrior known for his signature moose hat visited employees at Abiomed in Danvers Tuesday morning to thank them for helping save his life.
A five-time competitor on NBC’s acclaimed show “American Ninja Warrior,” Morgan “The Moose” Wright, 49, of Fort Meyers, Florida, is in better shape than most. He worked out six days a week when he landed his first chance to take on the show’s brutal obstacle course in 2016, and when he completed it for the first time in 2018.
But his heavy-duty workout schedule came to a screeching halt when he suffered a massive heart attack on July 26, 2022.
He doesn’t remember driving himself to the hospital that day from the gym, where he started feeling unusually out-of-breath, or the five days he spent in a coma after.
Thanks to the hard work of paramedics, doctors, nurses and the team behind the Abiomed technology that kept his heart pumping, Wright is back at the gym and living life to the fullest with his wife and two kids.
“It’s incredibly humbling and surreal at the same time,” Wright said after meeting the workers who assemble and quality check the devices that saved his life.
In Wright’s case, Abiomed’s Impella CP heart pump stabilized his blood flow and reduced the pressure in his left ventricle to help his heart recover. The company’s Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a temporary heart pump that was also used in Wright’s treatment as a minimally invasive device that helped pump his heart so that it could rest and recover.
He was able to return to work as an elementary school physical education teacher within 11 weeks of his heart attack.
While he could do 100 pushups in a row for his students while they counted along before, for a while after his heart attack, it was too risky to even raise his hand to give them a high-five, he said.
Now he’s back at the gym four days a week, and isn’t counting out another run at winning “American Ninja Warrior.”
“I have seen growth, I’m putting weight back on to where I want to be, my heart and ejection fraction rates have been better, and the vast majority of this was just due to this type of breaking technology,” Wright said.
Wright also led employees in a physical team-building exercise as part of his visit to Abiomed with his wife Lisa Tuesday.
It’s visits like this that shows Abiomed employees just how much they touch patients’ hearts, said Jamie Pernaa, a patient advocacy manager with Abiomed.
“They realize why our work is so important, and it puts a face to their work,” Pernaa said.
Even with the help of Abiomed’s devices, Wright has had a long road to recovery. Instead of focusing solely on getting better, he used part of his free time over the last year to give back to his community and help his fans and former students in any way he can.
This includes urging people, especially men, to go to the doctors when something feels off.
“In the old PSAs for heart attacks, it was people clutching their chest and I never had any of that,” Wright said. “I just noticed that I was getting a little more winded.
“Women are used to getting check ups regularly from their teenage years, but guys, we just don’t. We think, ‘if I just ignore it, it will magically go away,’” he continued. “Now, I’m much more cognizant.”
