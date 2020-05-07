AMESBURY — A local skilled nursing center has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the past week, but officials say the outbreak should be limited to the building.
The number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Amesbury spiked Tuesday when Health Director Jack Morris reported an increase from 81 on Monday to 155. The city also saw four new deaths due to the coronavirus to bring Amesbury’s count to seven, Morris said.
Most of the new positive COVID-19 cases are at Merrimack Valley Health Center on Maple Street, where the National Guard was recently called in to carry out testing, Morris said.
“It all comes from that one facility but that should not be alarming,” Morris said. “Everybody was tested there on Monday. So those numbers came in on Tuesday and will probably trickle in later today.”
Lisa Murray, a spokeswoman for Trevi Communications, said in an email that 88 Merrimack Valley Health Center residents were tested and 71 tested positive for COVID-19.
Murray added that two of the facility’s residents have died due to the coronavirus while receiving hospice/palliative care.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these residents,” she said. “These are people whom we cared for, day in and day out. Our hearts go out to their families, and we grieve with them.”
Merrimack Valley Health Center also tested 25 employees for COVID-19, 11 of whom tested positive and are now quarantining at home, Murray said.
She said the nursing facility has placed restrictions on visitations, both from outside the building and between residents. All staff are screened for temperature and other COVID-19 symptoms during each shift, Murray said.
Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said the National Guard has left the 130-bed skilled nursing center and the city is working with the facility to develop a plan and course of action.
“The spike has come out of that one location and, unless you have been there or interact with them, this shouldn’t affect the general public whatsoever,” Berkenbush said. “We have a public health nurse working with them now and the Department of Public Health has also been there, working with them to try to help rectify this situation.”
In Massachusetts, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities continue to account for more than half the deaths related to COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
Morris said Amesbury only saw one new case reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 156. People should wear face masks when in public places such as grocery stores, not gather in large groups, and stay at least 6 feet away when around others, he said.
“It’s like I have been saying all along — personal responsibility, personal responsibility, personal responsibility,” Morris said. “I don’t know what else we can tell people. It’s the same message that has been going out for the past six weeks. Unfortunately, some people just don’t get it.”
