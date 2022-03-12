SALEM — For years they paid "six figure" premiums for what they believed to be an "all risk" insurance policy for their restaurant.
But when the owner of the Village Tavern made a claim for business losses after the governor ordered them to shut their doors to the public in March 2020, they were told by their insurers that their policy didn't cover it.
The Village Tavern is among thousands of restaurants all over the country that made claims on business insurance policies as a result of business losses during the pandemic, from nationally-known chains like Legal Seafoods to smaller establishments like Cambridge's Little Donkey.
So far, though, none of them have prevailed in court.
The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in January on behalf of Verveine Corporation, the owner of Little Donkey and two other restaurants. Verveine sued Strathmore Insurance after it denied coverage for pandemic-related losses. A decision is pending.
Against a backdrop of other courts upholding coverage denials, however, Village Tavern's insurer, Certain Underwriters of Lloyd's of London, is asking a judge to throw out the lawsuit the restaurant filed last year.
A hearing on the request is scheduled for March 17 in Lawrence Superior Court.
Lawyers for the insurance company argue that the issue "has already been answered and given a decent burial, by Massachusetts courts and others throughout the country."
Christopher Seusing and Vincent Beilman, the insurance company's lawyers, say that the Village Tavern's complaint "contains no plausible allegations of direct physical loss or damage to the property," and that "intangible" losses do not fit the definition of "damage."
And even if COVID-19 could cause physical damage or loss to a property, the lawyers say, the restaurant hasn't offered any actual evidence of such damage.
They also say that the policy the restaurant held does not cover losses due to microorganism or pathogens.
The restaurant's lawyers, Jonathan Merrigan and Mauricio Vaca, argue that the policy did include closures that resulted from orders by "civil authority" that prevented them from accessing their business.
Even if they were allowed to continue offering takeout, the lawyers say that Village Tavern's primary business was dependent on in-person activities like games and entertainment.
They also compare the situation to an event like a carbon monoxide or gas leak that would have required a shutdown.
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said many restaurant owners were unhappy to learn that their policies did not include coverage for losses due to the pandemic.
"They thought that an event like this would be covered," said Luz, speaking generally about restaurants in Massachusetts and not specifically about the Village lawsuit.
For many, it was "a real punch in the gut," he said.
On the other hand, Luz said, there's no way insurers could afford to pay claims for all of the financial losses suffered by restaurants due to the pandemic — one of the factors he believes the government took into account when it set up programs like the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Payroll Protection Program, and the employer retention tax credits.
(Village Tavern did receive more than $928,000 in Payroll Protection Program funds in 2020 and 2021, according to public records).
And while those programs have fallen short in many aspects, Luz said, restaurant owners have also been hesitant to pursue legal challenges over denied insurance claims after seeing the outcomes of so many cases. Instead, Luz said, many are focusing on the future and on rebuilding their businesses.