Section 3A of the Zoning Act will require Massachusetts towns to zone for a district providing multi-family housing that is without age restrictions, suitable for families with children, and located within 0.5 miles from a commuter rail station, as of right.
“As of right” means that development of new multi-family housing that follows these guidelines may proceed without the need for a special permit, variance, zoning amendment, waiver, or other discretionary zoning approval beforehand.
“Housing is obviously important not just in terms of the volume of housing that is needed in Massachusetts, but also thinking about building more inclusive and transit-oriented communities,” said Swampscott Town Administrator Sean R. Fitzgerald.
3A is an added section to Massachusetts’s Afforable Housing Law (Chapter 40B), allows developers to override local zoning byways in order to increase the amount of affordable homes in municipalities where less than 10% of housing is deemed affordable (accessible to low and moderate income levels). As of December 2020, according to a report created by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, towns like Swampscott, Gloucester, Middleton, and many others fall below this 10% threshold.
This amendment is only the latest decision by local lawmakers to incentivize smaller, more inclusive housing projects that allow individuals traditionally priced out of communities due to exclusionary zoning, as well as historic economic and racial barriers, to be able to live there.
“In terms of a housing crisis solution, [3A is] good, but it's baseline,” said Aaron Berdofe of the Swampscott Racial Justice Action Group, and board member of the Swampscott Affordable Housing Trust. “There's a lot of other things that need to happen in terms of racial equity after that, before you actually have a change in demographics and diversity. Because just building things is great but making sure you have an appropriate mix of people and knowing how much to build- that is a whole different complication.”
Studies conducted by agencies such as The Urban Institute’s Housing Matters initiative, have shown that creating diverse housing options for all income levels not only promotes racial and income diversity but makes communities more resilient to economic downturns. However, residents of more affluent, white suburbs, such as Swampscott, have traditionally raised concerns over new developments creating congestion, affecting the “character” of the town, and putting a strain on public services.
“The people that actually show up to voice their objection to a new housing proposal are usually single family homeowners that are living nearby, because they don't want the character of their neighborhood to change. They don't want more people there. They don't want more traffic. They don't want all these things to be different than how they are. You don't hear a lot of ‘I would like a place to live’ comments and questions because those people don't live in Swampscott at this point in time, so they don’t know about or get invited to these meetings,” said Berdofe.
By creating zoning by-laws that facilitate these diverse housing projects, local officials hope that developers will be more likely to build affordable housing that is both inclusive and practical.
“If you try to do too much inclusionary zoning, the developers just walk away," explained Berdofe. "They need to make it financially viable. So, as much as we all like to complain about big bad developers, they still need to make a profit of some sort."