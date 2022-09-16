PEABODY — Analogic will remain at its current Peabody site for the time being after Amazon pulled out of an offer to buy the property.
Amazon approached Analogic last fall to buy the 60-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive and turn it into a single-story 183,000-square-foot warehouse building with 313 parking spaces and 868 spaces for company vehicles, according to plans filed with the city last year.
Between 400 and 500 jobs would also have been created through the Amazon warehouse.
Amazon pulled the plug on that plan late this spring despite beginning the permitting process with the city. It’s also canceled plans for dozens of other new warehouses or shuttered ones already in operation around the country this year.
Analogic is a global security systems engineering and manufacturing company that employs nearly 700 people at its Peabody location, making it one of the city’s largest employers.
Amazon’s offer spurred Analogic to look at new spots to relocate in the area. Now, the Peabody-based company is still considering a move at some point in the future, said Will Rousmaniere, the company’s chief financial officer.
“There’s no urgency to it, but we are trying to opportunistically look for spaces that are better optimized for all the growth that we’re going through,” Rousmaniere said.
The new site would ideally be located in Peabody or nearby, he added.
“We value (our Peabody employees) highly and we’d love to stay, so it’s just trying to figure out the right situation,” Rousmaniere said.
The number of employees at Analogic’s Peabody location is steadily growing, he said. As is the number of clients the company serves.
“We have a number of well-publicized contracts that have come through,” Rousmaniere said. “We’re pretty busy. and the building isn’t perfect for that.”
One of these high profile contracts was signed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Analogic will fill two orders for new computed tomography (CT) X-ray systems to be installed at TSA checkpoints, the administration announced in March.
These contracts with TSA total $781.2 million.
The X-ray systems are used to detect weapons, explosives and other prohibited items in carry-on baggage at airports. Analogic built and will maintain up to 469 base and 469 full-size X-ray systems that started to be installed this summer.
The contract included a $198 million deal with Analogic to build more than 300 mid-sized x-ray scanners, which was announced in August 2021. The company began deploying these machines earlier this year.
“We’re just trying to grow the company and retain all of our employees who we value highly, so it’s a great time for Analogic despite that these are difficult times,” Rousmaniere said.
Even if the Amazon deal had gone through, it would have been “a good couple of years” before Analogic had a full idea of what was coming next for the company and its Peabody-based employees.
“We’re just back to business for now,” he said.
