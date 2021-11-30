PEABODY — There's a major change coming to Centennial Park.
The Analogic Corp., a leading global security systems engineering and manufacturing company, recently inked a deal with national internet retailer Amazon to sell its roughly 60-acre property in the Peabody industrial park, according to Mayor Ted Bettencourt. Analogic is also one of the city's largest employers.
As the transition plays out, the city is working to find Analogic a smaller site that would allow it to downsize its operations, which is the motivation behind the move, according to Bettencourt. The company has maintained its corporate headquarters in Peabody for decades.
Amazon, for its part, has filed an application with the city's planning department for site plan review of the project. The issue is the first item on the agenda for the Planning Board's next meeting on Thursday, Dec 2.
"I don't think the work is imminent," Bettencourt said. "There's going to be a large transition period before Analogic leaves and Amazon comes in, multiple years."
Amazon's plans for the property will somewhat mirror what Analogic operates today in terms of overall size. The plans call for a roughly 183,000-square-foot warehouse building, with 313 parking spaces, 868 spaces for "fleet storage," a loading facility, and supporting infrastructure, as outlined on Thursday's agenda.
The news comes with two perspectives — first, sadness that Analogic is looking to relocate.
"Analogic has been just an outstanding community partner for decades, and they just have an outstanding reputation and have been one of the leaders of our Centennial Park community," Bettencourt said. "But their business has changed. They're looking to downsize."
To that end, there's good news too, according to Bettencourt. Amazon plans to create 400 to 500 jobs with its warehouse launch, matching what Analogic has on the property for employees today.
"It's exciting," Bettencourt said. "To have a business leave but then have another business come in with a very similar number of employees...to keep those jobs in Peabody and have the investment that Amazon is going to make, and the real estate tax revenue that it's going to bring to the city is certainly something that's good news for Peabody."
That said, it still remains to be seen if Analogic does, in fact, leave Peabody, according to Bettencourt.
"There are continuing efforts going on to try to find a location for Analogic to stay in Peabody," he said. "We'd like to keep them in Peabody. They've had a great experience in Peabody, and we'd love to see if something could work out. We're working on things."
It turns out they have some time to work with as well.
Amazon will "begin their due diligence, working with the department heads, building inspector's office, police department, fire department, community development... all the different city departments," Bettencourt said. "Because there's some wetlands that abut the property, they'll need to have an environmental assessment with the Conservation Commission.
"There's a lot of work that needs to take place, certainly before there's any construction," he said.
As it stands, there have been no conversations with Amazon about tax breaks or any other type of agreement along those lines, Bettencourt said. It's too soon to know whether one will be necessary, he indicated, because Amazon will also bring more revenue to Peabody with the development.
"It'll be significant money for building permit fees and the construction work, and then of course the real estate fees," he said. "And the other aspect of this is there will be excise tax, because there will be delivery trucks there."
Analogic was founded in 1967 by famed engineer and inventor Bernard "Bernie" Gordon, and its first headquarters were in Wakefield, according to the company's website. Its Peabody headquarters were built in 1982, according to city records.
The company first designed and made analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters, digital panel instruments, and computer peripheral analog-to-digital subsystems. In the 1970s, the company's technology pioneered the development of the computed tomography scanner.
In 1993, it purchased an ultrasound company, BK Medical, which is now BK Ultrasound.
Analogic expanded into airport security in 1997, with a luggage scanning system. The company says its imaging technologies can also be found in magnetic resonance imaging, digital mammography systems and aviation threat detection systems. In 2018, Analogic was acquired by a New York private equity firm, Altaris Capital Partners.