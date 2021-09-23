An exhibition of pastel paintings by Andrew Anderson-Bell has opened at the North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirates Lane, in Gloucester. The show of new works by the award-winning Ipswich artist will be on display through Sept. 29.
A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, the artist works in pastel as his medium of choice because of “the vibrancy of the colors, and the diversity of mark making.” Much of his subject matter is inspired by nature and his surroundings, particularly the salt marsh estuaries. He is also a member of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, Newbury Art Association, Connecticut Pastel Society, and Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod. For more information, visit www.anderson-bellstudio.com.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.