BEVERLY — Lending all of her experience, her talents and her heart to March 23rd's "A Song Is Born: A Songwriter's Night to Benefit the National MS Society," will be up-and-coming country singer Annie Brobst.
Her journey from her upbringing in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Clintonville, to singing in choirs as a kid, to graduating from Kenyon College, to moving to the North Shore and teaching Spanish at a Salem charter school, to launching a successful career as the singer and leader of the Annie Brobst Band, has put her in the perfect position to help in the fight against MS.
"Originally, I didn't have a connection (to MS) but I have grown to have one," she said.
That connection to the disease that afflicts more than 2.8 million people worldwide first began with fans, more specifically John and Tina West of Peabody, organizers of the fundraiser at The Cabot. After getting to know the Wests at shows as fans and then as close friends, Brobst was tapped to lend her talents to the couple's various MS fundraisers.
But since then, Brobst said she's discovered many of those close to her have been impacted by the disease.
"What I've realized is some of my closest friends, or people I know pretty well, would come up and say 'Did you know I have MS? And I'm very thankful for what you're doing.' So it just became really personal to me because there are so many people out there that I know really well that I didn't realize (had MS) and this reaches them and can help support them. So I felt I was really becoming connected to it in that way."
At the March 23 show, plans are for Brobst to serve as host and musical director for the evening that will feature almost a dozen talented singer-songwriters who will take turns on The Cabot stage.
"I'm going to be the host who pops out between those rounds, talks a little bit about those artists, reminds people of why we're there and what we're doing," she said, "but then I will be part of one of the rounds."
Brobst said she's happy to be hosting the event and helping the cause anyway she can.
"I'm excited for that role...(Initially, John and Tina West) needed someone to help them with the musical aspects of this event they were throwing so I used my musical connections to pull in some really great artists. They've been to some of my songwriters' nights where I have either facilitated the whole thing or been a part of it and they came out as fans."
The show's format will let everyone in the lineup share the spotlight.
"It's really going to be run like a national songwriters round where you have three rounds of people and in each round there will be three artists sitting up on stools and they'll go one by one, rotating through until they've played three songs each."
What's behind the concert's name?
"It's called 'A Song is Born,' because sitting there with an acoustic guitar is how a lot of these songs were born regardless of the genre. It'll be nice to see a bunch of different artists up there telling their story and showing us how their songs were born."
Music as a passion
Born and raised in Ohio, Brobst graduated in 2007 with a degree in Spanish Literature from Kenyon College in rural Gambier, Ohio. She moved to Massachusetts where she worked for eight years - teaching Spanish and coaching softball - at Salem Academy Charter School.
She admitted she may have learned some lessons from her years teaching that have come in handy when she's on stage.
"I definitely picked up a few skills from being in front of a class. You need to grab their attention in similar ways and hold it. I can see those parallels."
She began singing at open mic nights and the seed was planted.
"Singing was always just a fun hobby, maybe just turning into a passion when I was a kid. When I was growing up I sang in choirs. But I really didn't start formally singing in bands until I got out here to Massachusetts."
One night she was singing karaoke and was approached about forming a band.
Original material
Brobst got her feet wet professionally singing country covers.
"I did the cover band scene for a while around here then I met my acoustic guitarist who is still in my band and he kind of pushed me to write original music way back when. My passion for it grew stronger then. I think when you write your own music you know you want to do something with that, you have something to say."
The band's approach is a bit different, she said.
"We were trying to build a fan base for our original music. We didn't want to throw it in there with the covers and hope for the best. When we played cover gigs we knew what our job, knew what our role was. Then, we were releasing original music digitally and selling CDs and so we'd have special shows where people knew they'd come and see us play mostly original music."
The band juggled original shows and cover shows for a while, she said.
"We figured out our fans were really supportive, really pushing and really liking those original shows, where we would still play a few of those token covers. We just kind of did a hard cut. Here's an original show with a few covers or a cover show with a few originals. Then, finally we started to infiltrate more original shows."
She released her first EP, "Ghost," in 2016, followed by "My First Rodeo," in 2019 and "Holler & Swaller," in March of last year. The accolades came quickly. In 2016, she was named New England Music Awards' Country Act of the Year. She and the band piled up nominations and awards year after year.. She was named New England Music Award's Country Music Local Female Artist of the year five years running - 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. And in 2021, she and band won honors as Overall Act of the Year, Song of the Year and Country Act of the Year.
Down time during the lockdown
In March 2020, shows across the region, and world, were shelved. She and the band. however, made good use of the pandemic from the start.
"We spent a lot of time in the studio, writing and recording, getting our full album ready, which was released at the beginning of 2021," she said
"We just wanted to stay in touch with our fans. I had really been trying to learn those social media algorithms on how to keep engagements going. And once shows were canceled, it was really hard thinking about how I was going to keep up that social media presence. 'How am I going to connect with them now? I'm not promoting any shows, I'm not selling any tickets, I'm not saying 'we're having an announcement coming up.' But it was also a very big tool because we couldn't be in-person with each other."
Brobst is engaged to Ryan Dupont, lead guitarist and co-writer with the band, and they live together in Danvers. And part of the answer was right at home.
"So I said 'why don't we do a tour of live-stream shows and we'll do it in every room of our house and we'll call it The House Tour?' So I posted a little schedule - Monday will be the bathroom, Wednesday will be the kitchen, Friday will be the basement, my closet, my step-daughter's bedroom. It was funny, we'd set up shop, put little lights up, the PA up, and we started live-streaming from each room in our house. Which he was so excited about because it made us clean every room in our house," she said.
"People thought it was hilarious. You know, they were so excited to see my closet, my sparkley clothes, shoes. I'd put on different jacket for every song. In the kitchen, I was shaking different spices as percussion. It was really fun and people - it was thousands and thousands views and engagement and I was getting new followers - really loved it."
Taking it on the road - sort of
Once the weather warmed up, they decided to take it outside.
"We decided to do a second run of it - around the outside of our house. So we set up on the porch, then Ryan's sister lives across the street and she has goats, so we set up in the goat pen, had the goat nibble on us while we played our set. Our backyard, by the firepit, I was in the shed with the lawn mower. Because it was warm out and people had been cooped up for a couple of months, we started to get people pulling up lawn chairs in our yard or on the sidewalk just to watch it live because they just craved live music," she said.
Fans loved it and were willing to pay for the entertainment, Brobst said.
"So we were setting up ways to tip. I connected my venmo and paypal and people were really generous. They were saying 'I would have spent $100 coming out to see your show, on tickets and drinks anyway.' It really was keeping us alive."
That idea morphed into a series of driveway shows when a friend with a pull-behind trailer that looked like a little wooden stage allowed Brobst to take the show on the road.
The first stop was the driveway of John and Tina West, organizers of the "A Song Is Born" concert for MS, in Peabody.
"Once I announced we were doing that, I was getting messages from people asking "How do we get you to come to our neighborhood?' Then I started charging for it and, again, that kept us alive through last year. We did over 30 stops in the summer, all around and it was bringing in income as if we were playing shows."
Brobst said she is so grateful for the connection she has with fans.
"People say music saved them and I have to say you guys saved us, so we all got through it together. We can't be more thankful for it. It's pretty amazing that there are people who realize they would have come out and seen our show anyway and spent money on that. People realize that and are more generous because of it. We certainly survived because of that."
'Little Girl Dreams'
If she had to pick one of her songs to be remembered for probably be the most obvious ones. Her most popular award-winning songs are probably "Change of Heart" and "Red Wine on My Mind."
"It'd have to be "Little Girl Dreams," beause it's about a young girl's dreams coming true and looking back to when we were little girls and how everything felt a little bit more care free, innocent and not the stress of the world today. I love the nostalgia and dreaminess of that song a lot. It's upbeat and people tend to connect those."
And it's a song that's straight from her heart.