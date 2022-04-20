PEABODY — The city’s annual Pride in Peabody Spring Cleanup is happening April 30.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s office says the community service event will be held rain or shine, and all volunteers will receive a commemorative t-shirt.
“Many of us who grew up in Peabody remember the deep feelings of pride which came with being part of this unique community,” said Bettencourt.
“As mayor, I want a new generation to feel that their hometown is a special place to live, work, go to school and raise a family.”
Volunteers should stop by City Hall, 24 Lowell St., between 10 a.m. and noon to first pick up cleaning supplies and their Pride in Peabody t-shirt, courtesy of JRM. Crews then fan out to targeted areas across the city.
“Pride in Peabody clean-ups are wonderful occasions to get together with family, friends and neighbors and do something positive and constructive towards making Peabody an even better place,” Bettencourt said.
“After a long winter, the city needs a good spring cleaning, and it will get one on April 30.”