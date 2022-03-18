SALEM — The newest rookie on the Salem police force is named Derby.
The 8-week-old English Cream Golden Retriever will work alongside Patrol Officer Jessica Rondinelli as part of the department’s Community Impact Unit, once it completes the puppy version of the police academy at Walpole-based Golden Opportunities for Independence.
The nonprofit breeds retrievers, some of which become pets and others who go on to work as support or comfort dogs, including many police departments in Eastern Massachusetts. Derby will be a community resource dog.
North Andover police has a GOFI dog called “Gibbs.” Gloucester has “Ace.” GOFI has also placed dogs with a number of other departments in Norfolk County.
Other departments have recently onboarded their own support animals, like Peabody, which announced the arrival of a black Labrador puppy that will work with School Resource Officer Eric Ricci.
Salem [olice Chief Lucas Miller announced Derby’s arrival in a press release and on social media Thursday — where the pup quickly drew lots of comments, as well as heart and paw emojis.
The department has several traditional K-9 dogs, but Derby’s job will be different.
Derby will be available to assist in situations in which children or adults might be facing stress, anxiety, or trauma, or who are having a mental health crisis.
Derby will also spend time making visits to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, senior programs, and making appearances at community events.
“(Community Resource dogs) such as Derby are specifically selected and trained to help bridge the gap between police departments and the communities they serve,” Miller said in the announcement.
Rondinelli and Derby will take part in training over the next 18 months at GOFI in Walpole. He will have to complete certificates in “Canine Good Citizen,” public access and “AKC Puppy Star.”
The cost of bringing Derby to Salem, his training and his gear have been paid for through community donations organized by Rosemary O’Connor, Cheryl and Andy LaPoint and the Mack Park Neighborhood Association.
