SALEM — Police are investigating anti-LGBTQ graffiti that appeared in Salem overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving the front door of a downtown church known for its Pride displays defaced along with several Pride-related crosswalks and flags across the city.
At about 3:30 a.m., the front door to Tabernacle Congregational Church at 50 Washington St. was defaced with graffiti against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Several feet away from the church, a Pride-themed crosswalk — painted the colors of Transgender pride this past year — was also defaced, according to a statement released by police Wednesday morning.
At the same time, police indicated that vandalism reports have also come in for other Pride-related crosswalks and flags throughout the city. The department is "working to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators and will work with the Essex County District Attorney's Office in order (to) bring appropriate charges," the statement said.
"We take any hate crime very seriously in Salem, and my department will work diligently to charge those responsible," Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said. "Targeting the LGBTQ community and defacing a church is unacceptable."
Tabernacle Church has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community, with long-standing Pride-themed displays on the front and inside the church in recent years.
Miller said he's also standing with Mayor Dominick Pangallo "in condemning this crime, and I promise that finding and charging the perpetrator will be among our highest priorities."
"So many have worked hard to make Salem a community where everyone can feel safe and welcome," Pangallo said. "This act of vandalism is contrary to who we are and to our city's values. I strongly condemn this act of hate and stand firmly with those members of our community who identify as LGBTQIA+."
The police are asking anyone who witnessed the crimes or have information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700, the department's dispatch line at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.