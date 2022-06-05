PEABODY — Police will be check residential security videos in an effort to find out who left anti-semitic flyers in yards of two streets in West Peabody sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.
At about 9:25 a.m., Saturday, police began getting calls about anti-Semitic pamphlets being found on two streets in West Peabody.
Most of those found, on Antrim Road and Donna Street, consisted of a single page focusing on the false claim that “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” with bullet points allegedly illustrating the claim and naming a number of government officials, pharmaceutical executives and scientists who supposedly were party to the conspiracy.
Each was placed inside a zip plastic baggie along with perhaps a few pebbles, presumably to keep them from blowing away.
Police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said they were unable to determine how many had been distributed, since few of the residents who reported them kept them. Most had either ignored them or thrown them away.
Capt. Bonaiuto said there were no suspects at this time, but the matter remains under investigation.
He said officers were canvassing house to house along those streets, particularly looking for residents with surveillance or “Ring” cameras that might have captured photos of whoever was distributing the pamphlets.
According to an Anti-Defamation League report released this year, there has been a 48 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents during the last year.