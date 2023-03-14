MANCHESTER — An 80-year-old family heirloom will have a new life at Bishop Fenwick High School.
The antique mahogany spinet will be painted by students with help from an artistic alumnus of the Peabody school hopefully later this spring, Bishop Fenwick President Thomas Nunan said. Once it’s decorated, it will sit in the school’s Crusader Square and other campus spaces for students to use for years to come.
“We have some beautiful new spaces because of a renovation we completed a couple of years ago, and they’re the ideal setting for that piano where students can practice, perform and just relax and enjoy playing and listening to music,” Nunan said.
The piano comes from Manchester-by-the-Sea resident Joe Sabella and his family. It was built in the 1940s by the Amerling Piano Company and was used by his mother Mildred Salbella on Long Island for decades until it made its way to Manchester 20 years ago.
His mother was known for her voice and talent for the piano. She played at many family weddings, including her son’s, and loved to sing. Joe Sabella still has a tape of her singing one of her favorite songs, “On the Street Where You Live” by Dean Martin.
“It brings tears to my eyes to play that. and we enjoy that,” Joe Sabella said. “It’s great to have my mom’s voice echoed throughout the house, and I’m so happy to have that and to pass on the piano to the school for someone else to learn and use it.”
His wife used to play the piano often. So did his daughter Kimberly Sabella, but it sits mostly unused now that she has moved to California.
Joe Sabella decided Bishop Fenwick would be a better home for the instrument. After all, his daughter graduated from the school in 2000.
“Whenever the piano is ready to be dedicated, she will come to that dedication, and it’ll live on at Bishop Fenwick,” he said.
Artist and Class of ‘99 alumnus Patrick Freeman will help students redesign the piano. It’s something he already does as an artist in residence for the New York City-based nonprofit Sing for Hope. Through the organization, artists paint old pianos with creative works of art before they are placed in schools, hospitals and other public spaces for anyone to use.
“It’s a nice way to give back and use creative forces to make the world a bit of a better place,” Freeman said.
He stayed in touch with his alma mater over the years, and was asked by Bishop Fenwick’s Board of Trustees to take part in an ongoing effort to revitalize the arts at the school. Coincidentally, right as Sabella reached out to donate the piano.
Freeman will help students who are interested in the project come up with their own design for the instrument through a community effort, he said.
“Anything creative in the arts brings out the best in people, and it forges bonds where they can connect in a way they normally couldn’t,” Freeman said. “It’ll be exciting to see what the kids come up with and what kind of piece they want to leave behind.”
