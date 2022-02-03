MARBLEHEAD — A “special superintendent update” issued to the school district on Jan. 31 began with just three words: “Hate is hate.”
“These words shared by Jonathan Greenblatt, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, sadly resonate loudly for me this week,” wrote Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John Buckey in the email. “Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and unfortunately, it was the third day ... in which acts of antisemitism occurred in one of our schools.”
Buckey went on to report that swastikas were etched into the stalls of two different boys’ bathrooms at the Village School, a grade 4 through 6 school serving 559 students this year, on Jan. 18 and 26. Then, on Jan. 28, “profane language targeted at Jewish people was written on a stall in a girls’ bathroom.”
“To say I am disheartened and angry would be an understatement,” Buckey wrote. “Destroying school property by scratching swastikas or any other form of hate will be fully investigated by the Marblehead Police Department and any students who engage in such acts face consequences accordingly. As these acts of hate are a crime, we are supporting their investigations as such.”
The incidents are just the latest example of antisemitism to rock the small North Shore town of barely 20,000 people.
A panel exploring the incidents in September added to a list that has grown over recent years: a now-former Marblehead police officer carving a swastika into the hood of another’s car; children on a playground being referred to with an antisemitic slur; 21 incidents of graffiti, including five that included hateful references to Jewish and Black people, were on the list.
“Today, some 80 years after the Holocaust, it is painfully clear that our community is facing some disturbing challenges,” Buckey wrote. “The appearance of swastikas and targeting anyone because of their religion are forms of hate that will not be tolerated. Anti-Semitism, racism, other ‘isms’ and forms of intolerance that are happening right here in our community are harmful, hurtful, unkind and entirely unacceptable.”
About 80 Marblehead High School students from the school’s Team Harmony group ran sessions on hate and bias in Village School classrooms Wednesday, Buckey said.
“The message resonates when you see a high school football player or somebody that was in a play that you recognize,” Buckey said. “I was in over a dozen of the individual sessions, and it was so powerful for me to see students educating students.”
The incidents at Village School aren’t just isolated to three recent antisemitic comments. While discussing the issue, Buckey admitted there was a fourth graffiti incident at the school — this one transphobic rather than antisemitic — on Monday.
“That further underscores that hate is hate, and people are hearing hurtful messages and aren’t sure what the impact is,” Buckey said.
Rabbi David Meyer, of Marblehead’s Temple Emanu-El, characterized the recent news as “a very troubling set of incidents for the community, for the town, for the kids, for the leadership.”
“I’m actually going to be meeting with our Hebrew school children tomorrow, some of whom go to the Village School, to talk through their feelings and answer any questions they may have of me,” Meyer said. “I think I have two primary thoughts to share.”
First, Meyer said, there’s a silver lining: “these incidents aren’t being ignored or swept under the rug,” Meyer said. “They’re being addressed by town leadership from a number of angles, whether it be school officials, law enforcement, the selectmen. The town is together behind the effort and, hopefully, to minimize any future incidents.”
At the same time, however, there’s a dramatic need for education, according to Meyer.
“It has to do with the education around antisemitism and hate speech and racist graffiti, which — we have to be honest — is a reflection of a societal growth in antisemitic speech and violence,” he said. “That’s important to keep in mind. It isn’t isolated to the kids. It’s a reflection of what’s going on in the world.”
This is also the age of social media encouraging children to unsafely run up stacks of milk crates or answering other “challenges” issued to them, often by “influencers” who make a living on the content. When asked of the phenomenon and whether it’s playing a role, Meyer said, “no doubt.”
“Social media may be even playing a larger role than what kids hear at home,” Meyer said. “In earlier times, we’d assume that kids are parroting what they hear at home. I’m not sure that’s as much the case, because of the prevalence of this kind of speech and hate on social media.
“That isn’t to say there isn’t a role at home,” Meyer continued. “In fact, it makes the role of parenting even more critical — to teach the lessons of decency and avoidance of bigotry and hatred.”
Of course, there’s another issue at play for officials to grapple with: how do you spotlight the behavior for the hatred it contains without giving the student who wrote it the attention they crave, thus reinforcing and encouraging future incidents?
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Buckey said, “and I feel very fortunate that in Marblehead, we have so many resources and touchpoints to collaborate, whether it’s facing history in ourselves, whether it’s through the Anti-Defamation League, the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, the Task Force Against Discrimination.”
Either way, the series of incidents at Village School are the subject of a “very live” investigation, said Marblehead police Chief Dennis King.
“The investigation part of it, on the police side, is ongoing. We’re trying to determine who’s responsible, and then determine what the action is going forward,” King said. “Is it school discipline? Is it something where it’s a criminal complaint if they’re old enough? That investigation is very live.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.