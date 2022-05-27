ROCKPORT — Award-winning singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot will headline a June 11 show at Old Sloop Presents with Worcester duo Ash and Eric opening.
Born in Germany, and moving to the United States at 13, Duveko has won three of the top prizes in the English language singer songwriter world: the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville (Texas) Best New Folk Award, and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act.
She is a crowd favorite at some of America’s top festivals: The Newport Folk Festival, Mountain Stage, the Philadelphia Folk Festical, and the Kerrville Folk Festival. Internationally, she’s headlined the The Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tonder Festival in Denmark. Duveko is also a visual artist and animator.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will be in the handicap-accessible sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
Opening will be Ash and Eric, hailing from Worcester, one of the most stubbornly independent cities in the northeast.
Their songs reflect the hope and pain found in life. Their harmonies, acoustic guitars and stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the folk-singer-songwriter scene.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $28 for families.