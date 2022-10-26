SALEM — The Appeals Court has now also upheld a special permit to turn the first floor of a Federal Street building into a residence.
Richard Jagolta bought the first-floor unit at 107 Federal St. for $107,000 in 2016, and planned to convert the space, which had been used for decades as a grocery store and then more recently as a florist and art gallery, to a residential use. The Salem Zoning Board of Appeals approved that plan.
A group of nearby residents filed an appeal in Salem Superior Court, citing concerns about a lack of sufficient parking for a residence and traffic. In 2021, Judge Janice Howe ruled after a bench trial that the permit was valid and that Jagolta could move forward with his plan.
Howe, in her ruling, acknowledged that the appeal by the neighbors was “unusual,” in that most of the time, zoning appeals involve challenges of commercial uses impinging on residential areas, not the other way around.
But the neighbors — Jane Arlander, Carol Carr, James Daly, Josiah Fiske, Maribeth Keefe, Darrow Lebovici, David Trainor, Charles and Elaine Von Bruns, and Ann and Stephen Whittier — and their attorney John Carr, chose to appeal further, taking their case against Jagolta and the city to the state Appeals Court.
In addition to their concerns over parking and traffic, the neighbors argued that Howe “abused her discretion” by opting to believe Jagolta’s testimony that he does not intend to use the residential unit for short-term rentals. They cited testimony that Jagolta intends to live in the unit part of the year and in Florida part of the year.
The Appeals Court panel, in an unpublished, “summary disposition” decision on Friday, found that the judge had not abused her discretion, and that as a matter of precedent, during a bench trial, “it is the judge’s prerogative to determine the credibility of witnesses,” including Jagolta. The Oct. 21 decision came just two weeks after oral arguments in the case on Oct. 6.
“The trial judge concluded that the board had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously in granting the special permit,” the court wrote. “Among other subsidiary findings, the judge found ‘that a residential unit used by only a small number of people would have less impact on the neighborhood in terms of traffic flow and safety than a commercial use where any number of people might be coming and going,’ that eliminating Unit 1’s dedicated commercial parking space on the street would be beneficial to the city and neighborhood, and that Jagolta’s proposed exterior renovations ‘promise to restore the building’s historic character.’”
Howe had made reference to Jagolta’s plan to restore the appearance of the building’s exterior, which stuck out from other well-maintained properties on the historic street.
“In light of the judge’s findings, which were made after a six-day trial that included a site visit, we see no error in her ultimate conclusion that the board did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in determining that Jagolta had met the showing required by (the city’s zoning ordinance) for the issuance of a special permit.”
As to the parking issue, the neighbors had challenged a finding that an easement behind the building constituted sufficient parking.
But the Appeals Court found that the question for the city and later Howe was whether any “adverse effects” of converting the property to residential use outweighed the benefits. It concluded that the continued use of the easements for parking “would not add any detriment” to the neighborhood because it would eliminate an existing on-street commercial parking spot.
