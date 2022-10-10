SALEM — The possibility of a COVID-19 exposure that shut down part of Salem’s Ruane Judicial Center in March 2020 was not a reason for a judge to declare a mistrial in a kidnapping and rape case, an Appeals Court panel has found.
Carlos Zapata, 47, who is serving a 15- to 20-year state prison term, was tried the week of March 9, 2020 — the same week Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to the pandemic.
Then, during jury deliberations, a worker in another part of the building learned she and her husband had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.
The situation led to the closure of the office where she worked, another office in the courthouse, and an effort to “deep clean” the building.
Zapata’s lawyers asked for a mistrial, arguing that the lack of people and activity in the building might affect the jurors’ ability to concentrate on deliberations.
Judge Thomas Drechsler denied that request, finding the court staff had gone out of its way to ensure the jurors were led directly to the jury room and not past any closed offices, and the building had been cleaned.
He told jurors the employee who had possibly been exposed had been nowhere near the fifth floor courtroom or jury deliberation room and described the cleaning that took place.
The judge also asked jurors if they had any concerns and told them to bring them to his attention. The jurors decided to continue deliberating and returned a verdict approximately five hours later, finding Zapata guilty on some charges and not guilty on two counts.
The fact that the jury was willing to stay and deliberate until late that Friday afternoon, March 13, shows they were not fazed by the information about the partial closure of the building, the Appeals Court found.
The panel concluded “that the length of the deliberations belies the defendant’s assertion that the jury were pressured into returning a verdict.”
The jury deliberated for another five hours after learning of the situation, and went on to acquit Zapata of two of the six counts, which “refutes the defendant’s claim of a rushed and unfair verdict,” the court concluded.
The case, besides being the last trial in Salem Superior Court for months, was unusual for another reason: The charges stemmed from an incident in Salem in September 1999, when Zapata showed up at the home of a former girlfriend on Palmer Street, attacked her new boyfriend and then raped her at knifepoint. Zapata then left the state for Maryland, where he lived for nearly two decades before being charged and arrested in 2018.
A number of retired Salem police officers were called as witnesses in the trial.
Zapata’s sentencing was postponed several times due to the pandemic. He was sentenced the following November.
