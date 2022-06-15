GLOUCESTER — Nearly a year after a Newburyport Superior Court judge dismissed its legal challenge, a group opposed to using Mattos Field to build a new school took its case to the state Appeals Court on Tuesday.
But just as had happened last July before Judge Thomas Drechsler, the three-judge panel peppered the group's lawyer with questions — and suggested that their case is based on outdated case law and flawed legal assumptions.
The group of residents, led by Patti Amaral, went to court in late 2020, shortly after voters in Gloucester passed a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to cover the city's share of the project, which would put a new consolidated elementary school on the site of the existing Veterans Memorial Elementary — and on the adjacent Mattos Field.
The group is hoping the Appeals Court will reinstate its case against the city.
As John Stewart, one of the attorneys for Save Mattos Field, began his arguments, he started describing the life and World War I service of Joseph Mattos, for whom the field is named, until a judge cut him off, saying that all three had read the briefs in the case.
Stewart said he believes that background is relevant to establish that the fields were "dedicated" to recreation and that as a result, a section of the state constitution, Article 97, applies.
"The process here totally ignored that," Stewart said.
But the justices were skeptical.
Chief Justice Mark Green said his understanding of Article 97 is that it does not prohibit the re-use of recreational land, but simply sets up a process of legislative approval, which happened. "When you say 'totally ignored,' I'm not sure what you mean," Green asked.
"Let me try to help, your Honor," Stewart responded.
Stewart then cited what he called the "Robbins Test," based on a 1969 decision involving land takings for a highway project. He suggested that the special legislation the city filed to convert Mattos Field to use for a school failed to clearly identify the land or clearly explain its public use.
But Green noted that Article 97, the 1972 amendment to the state constitution, makes no reference to any sort of legal tests or to the Robbins case.
Stewart then moved on to his other argument, suggesting that Drechsler was wrong to dismiss the case on summary judgment last year because of what he called "flaws in the approval process," including the delayed filing of environmental notices.
"In what respect does that timing affect the rest of the process?" asked Green. "I'm eager to hear your answer."
"The timing is important because it turns the entire process on its ear," Stewart responded. "It contemplates having public comment ... before a decision is made."
But hadn't the city obtained permits from local boards, which held public hearings as part of the process, Green asked.
"What we're saying is that the process was flawed and that you can't cure it after the fact," Stewart responded.
Thomas Mullen, the attorney representing Gloucester, argued that while the city still does not believe Article 97 applies to the project, it did fulfill all of its requirements.
Mullen also disputed the neighbors' claim that the re-use violates the Community Preservation Act. He said the regulation they cite applies to land purchased with CPA funds, not simply land where funds were later spent on improvements.
The court typically rules within three to four months.