BOSTON — The Appeals Court on Friday concluded that it was not out of line for retirement officials to revoke the $1.5 million pension of a former North Shore official convicted of public procurement fraud and obstruction of justice. It's believed to be the largest state pension ever forfeited in state history.
"Here, (Andrew) Bisignani's crimes involved a significant breach of the public trust, striking at the core of the ethical responsibilities of his positions," Justice Amy Blake wrote for the Appeals Court panel.
Bisignani, 75, of Nahant, had held various public jobs since 1965, and by the time he retired as town manager for Saugus in 2012 had amassed a significant pension. After retiring from that town, he began to collect a $6,400 a month pension (he took a lower monthly amount so that his wife could continue to collect it if he died first) while he went to work part-time as town manager in Nahant, until he was charged in 2014. Saugus then moved to revoke his pension. Bisignani conceded that while most of the charges were directly related to his work for the towns — one basis for forfeiture of a public pension under state law — it was disproportionate to the actual crimes he admitted committing.
Subsequent appeals to judges in district and superior court were rejected, so Bisignani and his lawyer, former Supreme Judicial Court Justice Robert Cordy, asked the Appeals Court to consider the case on the grounds that the forfeiture amounted to an excessive fine prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.
One of the key issues in the case was an earlier decision involving a former Peabody police lieutenant, Edward Bettencourt, convicted of "snooping" on colleagues' test scores by setting up online accounts in their names on the state Civil Service website. The Supreme Judicial Court found that forfeiture of Bettencourt's pension was a disproportionately harsh penalty for the offense and reinstated it in full. At the same time, however, the court also recommended legislation that would allow for partial forfeitures in future cases.
But that has not happened, and Cordy suggested to the Appeals Court in his arguments last year that his client should not suffer for the lack of action by lawmakers.
The Appeals Court disagreed, with Blake pointing to the seriousness of Bisignani's offenses — including efforts to destroy evidence and secretly recording a conversation with another public official. The court also disputed the idea that there was minimal financial impact from the crimes, saying that they not only created additional costs for investigating the matters but that the two towns were deprived of the benefits of the competitive bidding process.
"For all of these reasons, we conclude that the forfeiture of Bisignani's pension was not so grossly disproportionate to the gravity of his offenses as to violate the excessive fines clause of the Eighth Amendment as applied to him," the court said in its decision.
A message to Cordy seeking comment was not immediately returned.