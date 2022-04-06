PEABODY — An appraiser hired by the city to put a value on the former O’Shea Mansion in Peabody before it was taken by eminent domain in 2016 is asking a judge to throw out the city’s lawsuit against him.
During a hearing Tuesday in Lawrence Superior Court, William Rose, who represents appraiser Greg Story, said the city’s basis for the lawsuit — that Story failed to disclose a pending complaint against him until a 2018 deposition — is both demonstrably and admittedly false, as are other allegations against Story.
“I haven’t had a case where the allegations in the case are demonstrably false like that,” Rose told Judge John Lu.
At the same hearing, city solicitor Donald Conn insisted that the city has a valid case against Story. “We’re alleging that negligence arose from his failure to disclose (the complaint) and inability to testify,” Conn told the judge. “The failure to disclose led to his termination as a witness and I would respectfully suggest there is a cause of action.”
The city’s lawsuit against Story and his company, AM Appraisals, filed last year, alleges that it only learned of the complaint during a deposition in a pair of lawsuits brought by the developer and that as a result of that, was forced to settle the cases because, it claimed, Story could not testify as an expert at any future trial.
But Rose told Lu that Story had no reason to disclose the complaint — involving an appraisal conducted during the settlement of an estate — until it was resolved, and that the resolution of the complaint, a period of probation and a fine, did not preclude Story from testifying at trial.
In fact, he said, former city solicitor Michael Smerczynski had specifically asked Story to check with the state board that licenses appraisers as to whether the consent agreement prevented him from testifying as an expert, two weeks before that deposition. It did not, he was told.
And it’s not known whether the developer, Michael Corsetti, or his lawyers were even aware of the unrelated complaint, Rose suggested. It never came up at the deposition, he said.
Beyond that, Rose argued, the city has admitted that it had lined up another potential expert witness.
The city’s lawsuit was filed shortly after the city entered an agreement to sell the mansion, along with two other nearby properties the city had acquired, to another developer, Ed Greeley, for a reported price of $751,000.
That’s significantly less than the total amount paid out to Corsetti, a total of $1.25 million, in order to acquire the property. The city first paid Corsetti $425,000 for the building, based on Story’s appraisal — an appraisal Conn told the judge Tuesday the city had no issue with. The city then paid $825,000 to settle two lawsuits brought by Corsetti.
“It’s a very interesting case, actually,” Lu remarked after reading the motion by Rose and the city’s response. “This is an interesting fact pattern.”
Lu said he would take some time to consider the arguments and issue a ruling soon.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis