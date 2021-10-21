PEABODY — A Middleton appraiser and his lawyers pushed back this week against accusations that he left the city of Peabody high and dry during a legal dispute with a developer over the eminent domain taking of the O’Shea Mansion three years ago.
In July, the city filed a suit against Gregory Story and his company, AM Appraisals, accusing him of acting in bad faith by not disclosing that he was under a consent agreement with the state agency that regulates real estate appraisers, claiming that he then refused to testify on the city’s behalf in the matter, and saying that is what forced the city to settle lawsuits brought by the developer. The city is seeking at least $732,000 in damages it blames on Story.
But in a formal response to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Superior Court, Story’s attorney said a number of the allegations by Peabody city solicitor Donald Conn in that lawsuit are “demonstrably false,” including the central claims that Story did not disclose information about a disciplinary matter and that he refused to testify on the city’s behalf.
Other claims, Story’s attorney argued, are invalid procedurally.
The property Story was hired to appraise in 2015, the O’Shea Mansion, is located at 2 Washington St., at the intersection of Main Street.
In 2015, a developer, Michael Corsetti, purchased it out of foreclosure for $325,000.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the time that he was concerned that the historic building and a large, centuries-old beech tree outside of it would not be preserved by Corsetti, and moved forward with a plan to take the property by eminent domain, which Corsetti challenged in court.
The city ended up paying a total of $1.25 million to Corsetti and his company, Empire Development — $425,000 the city had initially paid him based on Story’s appraisal, plus another $825,000 to settle the lawsuits brought by Corsetti. Bettencourt said, after the settlement was approved in November 2018, that the funds would come from a combination of insurance and the proceeds of a future sale of the property.
Last spring, Bettencourt announced that the city was in negotiations to sell the building and two other properties owned by the city to Mills58 developer Ed Greeley for $751,000.
Then, on July 30, the city sued Story and his firm.
The lawsuit against Story claimed that the city first learned of the consent agreement during a deposition in July 2018, and that it was too late to hire another expert to testify as to the building’s value.
But William Rose, Story’s lawyer, said in his response that’s not what happened — in fact, Story had disclosed the consent agreement prior to his deposition and the city had already terminated its agreement with Story prior to the July 31, 2018, deposition; the city had notified Empire’s lawyer of the development; and that it was the city’s own attorney who brought up that termination during the deposition.
In the response, Rose also said the city, after being told by his client of the disciplinary proceeding and consent agreement, had asked Story to confirm with the Board of Registration of Real Estate Appraisers that he could still take part in the deposition. Neither the board nor Story “did anything to preclude him from testifying in the lawsuit” brought by Empire.
The city’s contention that Story “breached a contract or otherwise refused to testify because of his probation are false,” Rose wrote.
In fact, the city’s attorney told the lawyer representing Empire four days before the deposition that it had “discharged” Story and would be hiring another appraiser to testify when the case went to trial.
Beyond that, Rose pointed out, at the time Story was hired by the city to conduct the appraisal, there was no disciplinary matter pending, nor any consent agreement for him to disclose. The city “knows that Mr. Story had nothing to disclose in 2016 regarding any consent agreement or probation,” Rose wrote in response to the city. He said Story did disclose the matter to the city after entering the consent agreement.
The city’s lawsuit also accused Story of undervaluing the property in his appraisal, but in the response, Rose said Story “made reasonable assumptions and applied reasonable factors when determining the value of the property,” fulfilling his obligation.
The response also argues that the city’s complaint against Story under the state consumer protection law does not apply because Story was engaged by the city as part of the eminent domain process.
The suit was not served on Story until Oct. 13, more than two months after it was filed. Rose noted in the lawsuit that the service was made to Story at his home, rather than in his office in Middleton.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis