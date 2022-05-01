Salem
Thursday
An officer was sent to 73 Loring Ave., at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer went to 4 Crosby St., at 5:25 p.m., to investigate a report by a woman that she had been threatened.
At 8:20 p.m., police were called to 3 May St., at 8:20 and to 118 Washington St., at 8:40 p.m. to investigate two separate larcenies.
A disturbance brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were called to 4 Loring Ave., at 10:33 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 11:06 p.m., officers responded to 105 Canal St., for an unwanted or an undesirable guest.
Friday
A cruiser was sent to 10 Summer St., at 12:30 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded to the intersection of First Street and
Traders Way at 2 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers responded, at 6:55 a.m., to 10 Federal St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the intersection of Boston and Fowler streets, at 7:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 352 Lafayette St., at 9 and to the intersection of Hancock and Geneva streets at 9:10 a.m., on separate parking complaints.
Police were dispatched to 29 Trader’s Way, at 10:35 a.m., for a fire in a vehicle.
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 11:34 a.m. for an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Carlton and Essex streets, at 12:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 400 Highland Ave., at 2:10 a.m., after a party said they had been threatened.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets, at 2:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A report of a larceny brought officers to 132 Lafayette St., at 3:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 Kimball Court, at 4 p.m., in response to a break and entry in the past.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Brown and New Liberty streets, at 4:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 25 Memorial Drive, at 6:07 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:15 p.m.
An officer went to 295 Derby St.,, at 8:53 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
Police went to the vicinity of 148 Derby St., at 10:10 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were dispatched to 10 First St., at 11:05 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
Saturday
Police were sent to 90 Washington St., at 12:09, and to 56 Margin St., at 12:12 a.m., to calm two separate disturbances.
The report of a disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 124 Washington St., at 12:26 a.m. to re-establish order.
Police went to the vicinity of 20 Cloverdale Ave., at 8:56 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to Rainbow Terrace, at 9:50 a.m., to maintain order at a repossession tow.
Police responded to 11 Cypress St., at 10:21 and to 18 Pickman St., at 10:40 a.m. to peacefully settle two separate disputes.
Officers were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 11:38 a.m., to halt an assault in progress.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:54 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Officers stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Fort Avenue, at 5:15 p.m., and arrested the operator, Allen Domingo Rodriguez, 28, of 40 Alice Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn, and charged him with speeding in violation of special regulations, and with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
A noise complaint brought police to the intersection of Essex and Central streets at 6:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 285 Derby St., at 7:35 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 144 Bridge St., at 7:44 p.m.
Police were called to 3 Heritage Drive, at 7:55 p.m. to investigate threats that had been made.
A noise complaint brought officers to 62 Leavitt St., at 9:42 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 348 Essex St., at 10:23 p.m. It was fireworks.
One motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 10:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 18 Peabody St., and a second was called in at 11:14 p.m., from the vicinity of 2 Wheatland St.
Officers were sent to 51 Canal St., at 11:25 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Sunday
Police were sent to 105 Canal St., at 1 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Officers responded, at 11:05 a.m., to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ocean Avenue West for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to three consecutive disputes within 10 minutes: 11:38, at 99 Webb St.; 11:46, at 57 Warren St; and 55 Lafayette St., at 11:47 a.m.
An officer went to 23 Union St., at 3:08 p.m., on a parking complaint.
Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported, at 11:30 a.m., from HTS Engineering, 1 Corporation Way, to report they had been victimized by an online fraud.
A vehicle was stopped at 133 Main St., at 12:35 p.m., on a motor-vehicle traffic stop, and the 39-year-old Butler Street, Salem, operator was summonsed to face court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
A Ledgerwood Way resident came into the police station at 2:10 p.m. to report fraudulent activity in her checking account. Most of the activity took place while she was in Florida.
Police were dispatched to 65 Ellsworth Road, at 6:40 p.m., after a man reported his drunken neighbor assaulted him outside his home. Parties were separated and Atlantic ambulance was enroute.
Friday
A party from 111R Main St., reported a past assault during which her cellphone was stolen. Police summoned a 22-year-old male into court to face one count of larceny over and one count of larceny under;
two counts of breaking and entering — vehicle and residence — and one charge of assault an battery simple assault.
A party from 200 Winona St. walked into the station at 9:54 a.m., to report a disagreement between him and his contractor who, he reported, owes him approximately $15,000.
Police were sent to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 11:25 after the front desk reported a guest in room 23 was supposed to check out by 11 a.m., but when housekeeping knocked on the door, the guest said he was not leaving. The officer spoke with the guest who then said he would be out in 20 minutes. The officer stood by until Sunshine Taxi picked up the man and took him to Knights Inn in Danvers.
An Aborn Street man came into the station, at 1:10 p.m. to report a fraud. After speaking with the man, the officer advised him he had not given out any personal information or anything of value. He was advised not to trust anyone contacting him over the phone in the future.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to 8000 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:45 p.m., to check out a report of loud screaming, but the parties were gone when police got there.
Friday
An officer was sent to the Guitar Center, 120 Andover St., at 10:37 a.m., to take a report on the past theft of a $1,600 guitar.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Danvers Hardware, 65 Maple St., at 12:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run by a wide, low truck. The vehicle was located and the drivers exchanged papers.
Police were called to the Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 1:20 p.m., to assist an elderly male who was stranded there. He was transported to his destination.
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 1:30 p.m., for two males shoplifting.
An officer was sent to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., at 3:10 p.m., for a complaint about a group of kids with toy guns, but they were gone when police arrived.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 11:30 a.m., for a monitor-vehicle crash.
Police and Fire Department responded to Essex Street, at 3 p.m., for a sparking circuit breaker.
An officer was called to a Pleasant Street location, at 4:10 p.m., for a loud group of kids.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Gallison Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., to investigate a case of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Tedesco Street, at 4:20 p.m., to assist at a motor-vehicle crash.
Two officers were sent to Old Salem road, at 6:20 p.m., to restore peace at a road-rage incident.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to 434 Rantoul St., at 7:30 p.m. for an aggressive panhandler.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 9:50 p.m., to assist staff with an aggressive patient.
Police were called to 26 Broadway, at 10:45 p.m. for possible vandalism to a property.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 70 Park St., at 4:48 a.m. for a commercial alarm indication motion on the dock.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Oak and Vine streets, at 7:54 a.m., for an unregistered vehicle tow.
Two officers were sent to a Charles Street location for a dispute between neighbors.
CID officers were sent to a 50 Broadway apartment, at 9:20 a.m., to make a narcotics arrest.
Two officers were sent to 48 Putnam St., at 9:22 a.m. to talk with a second-grader who had locked himself in the car and was refusing to get out.
Police responded to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Palmer Road for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A man’s wallet found in the vicinity of 26 Old Planters Road was turned in to police, at 7:23 p.m.
Two cruisers were dispatched to the intersection of Abbott and Endicott streets, at 8:50 p.m. for a cyclist whose bike was damaged in a road rage assault. The cyclist was riding in the middle lane because of conditions, and the vehicle behind him became angry because the bike was going too slowly. When they stopped at an intersection, the angry driver got out of his car, kicked the rear of the bicycle, then returned to the car and left. The cyclist, upon checking where the bike had been kicked, found the rear gear changer or derailleur, was badly damaged. He was unable to get the driver’s license plate.
Police were called to the area of 8 Beaver St., at 9:08 p.m. for a neighborhood disturbance — neighborhood kids were throwing bricks over the fence.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Ellis Square, at 9:25 p.m., for a suicidal female.
Four police officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:45 p.m., to 119 Hale St., for a rollover accident.
Saturday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St., at 12:58 a.m., for a male bleeding from the head after a fight.
Officers went to the Children’s Learning Center, at 8 a.m., after the front door was found open.
Reports of a fight brought three cruisers to 1201 Broughton at 11:39 a.m., for a fight in the parking lot.
At 11:40 a.m., four cruisers were sent to 576 Cabot St., for a house fire.
A motor vehicle struck a child on a scooter, at 1:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Elliott St. The child sustained minor injuries.
Officers were set to 29 Simon St., at 7:26 pm., for a possible robbery.
Police were sent to 85 Herrick St., at 10:20 p.m., for a male causing a disturbance in the waiting room.
Sunday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Pond and Rantoul streets, at 9:44 a.m., for an altercation involving vehicles.
A past hit-run motor vehicle accident with property damage brought officers to the vicinity of 25 Upland Road at 11:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 38 Enon St., at 2:03 p.m., to investigate a possible theft of Lotto tickets from the building.