DanversTuesday
Police responded, at 4 p.m., to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for an assault in the rear of the building. The parties involved in what appeared to have been a fight left before police arrived. Officers have their IDs, but were unable to contact them.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Hobart and Pine streets, at 4:23 p.m., for a monitor-vehicle with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7 p.m., on Andover Street and arrested the operator, Victor Cevera, 51, of 190 Northshore Road, Revere. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.
An officer was called to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 8:25 p.m., for a panhandler.
A report of shoplifting brought an officer to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive at 8:34 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to Costco, 11 Newbury St., at 12:18 a.m., for a large group in the parking lot disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to The Atrium at Veronica Drive, 1 Veronica Drive, at 5:50 a.m. for someone hitting a staff member.
Police were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 2:44 p.m., to settle a parking dispute.
PeabodyWednesday
A caller reported to police, at 12:44 a.m., that there were about ten vehicles in the parking lot at the Big Y Plaza on Lowell St. The officer reported multiple cars were starting to clear out.
A Blaney Avenue woman called police at 12:52 a.m., to ask that someone speak to her adult husband about the dangers of speaking to strangers.
A caller from 111 Foster St. reported four males in the parking lot going between cars. The caller was concerned they were trying to break into cars. The parties were located, and they were going back to their cars after leaving a friend’s house.
A Nancy Avenue resident called police, at 10:37 a.m., to report that a blue Chevy Silverado occupied by two males had been circling the neighborhood.
Police were sent to the group home at 15 Oak Ave., for a fight between two of the residents. They were separated, checked by EMS and refused further treatment.
A woman reported, at 1:08 p.m., from 58 Pulaski St., that her wallet and personal documents were stolen while she was at work.
Police were sent to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., after a caller reported a suspicious male parked in front of the building. He left the area on Lynnfield St. headed towards the rotary. The business issued a notice of trespass against the Waldingfield Lane, Peabody, resident. Officers attempted to serve him with the notice, but no one answered at the residence.
A County Street caller advised police, at 4:23 p.m., that he thought his license plates had been stolen. He was advised the plates had been confiscated due to their revoked status. He was advised he could get his plates back as soon as he re-insured his vehicle.
Officers were sent to Kappy’s Liquors, 175 Andover St., at 4:54 p.m., for a past shoplifter. The woman, a 24-year-old South Boston woman, was summoned to court for shoplifting.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lake and Lowell streets, at 9:36 p.m., for a head-on hit-and-run accident without injuries. The suspect vehicle, last seen heading toward Route 1 South from Lake Street, was a light-colored SUV with significant front-end damage.
Thursday
A woman called police, at 8:53 a.m., from North Shore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, 7 First Ave., to report the building had been struck by a vehicle sometime overnight.
A King Street party came into the station, at 8:55 a.m., to report a dispute with a neighbor.
A party called at 9:45 a.m., to report a dog at a Lynn Street address had been outside in the sun for an hour without water. Police called twice and on the second call a woman answered and was very irate that someone had called about the dog. She swore he was fine.
A Dahlia Avenue caller reported, at 12:15 p.m., that her neighbor had fallen outside. An ambulance was dispatched and the neighbor was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A Dexter Street resident came to the station just after 3 p.m. seeking assistance with the eviction process. He was advised to seek info from the Housing Court.
Beverly
Wednesday
A sergeant, a patrolman and an ambulance were sent to Beckford St., at 4:45 p.m., for a 14 year-old who had fainted and was now awake but not responding.
A sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 4 McPherson Drive, at 6:45 p.m., for a fight at the youth center.
A cruiser was sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:10 p.m., to disperse several cars and young adults gathered in the parking lot.
Four vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives, at 9:40 p.m., and given verbal or written warnings.
An officer and a fire engine were sent to 28 Railroad Ave., at 11:12 p.m., after a caller reported a fire alarm was sounding at his neighbor’s residence, but he was unable to reach him.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 346 Rantoul St., at 8:50 a.m. to report on a stolen catalytic converter..
The animal control officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot and County Way. at 11:14 a.m., to issue an animal control citation for a repeated loose dog issue.
An officer was sent to 35 Park St., at 12:30 to report on a stolen catalytic converter.
Officers were sent to 23 Mill St., at 1:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
A sergeant and a patrolman were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 1:58 p.m., to check on a party. It was an unattended death. Detains were unavailable.
SalemWednesday
An officer was sent to 166 North St., at 6:20 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to 29 Grove St., in response to a report of an assault in progress.
Police were sent to 170 North St., at 8 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Reports of fireworks brought police to 292 Essex St., at 8:05 p.m.
Police were called to 311 Highland Ave., at 11:09 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Thursday
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at one minute past midnight, to end a disturbance.
An assault in the past brought officers to 50 Saint Peter St., at 2:43 a.m.
Police were called to 2 Briggs St., at 11:26 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police, sent to 2 North St., at 11:56 a.m., for a traffic stop, arrested a 53-year-old Haverhill man on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 37 Ord St., at 12:04 p.m.
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 1:47 p.m., where they arrested a 44-year-old Lynn resident on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Norman Street and Holyoke Square, at 3:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle. The incident took place just before shift change, so no report was available.
An officer was sent to 15 Heritage St., at 4:50 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police were sent to Beacon Street at 8:30 a.m., to assist the DPW.
Officers were sent to an Elm Street address at 9:33 a.m., where they served a summons to a resident.
Vandalism was reported at 10 a.m., on Whittier Road.
Police went to a Pleasant Street address, at 11:23 a.m., where they served a summons.
Officers were called to Knight Avenue, at 11:35 a.m., to investigate a credit card fraud.
Officers restored the peace after being called to a Broughton Road address, at 12:07 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police and fire were called to Stramski Way, at 10:47 p.m., on a general complaint. It was extinguished.