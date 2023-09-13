PeabodyMonday
Police were sent to McDonald’s Restaurant, 133 Main St., for a woman in front of the restaurant at 9:47 a.m. with multiple suitcases, and prescription bottles thrown about. The woman refused to give her name and wanted nothing to do with police. She was later seen leaving McDonald’s and heading toward Salem.
An employee of Holden Oil, 91R Lynnfield St., called police at 11:45 p.m. to advise them of a past robbery. A male had charged $72.29 worth of merchandise to an account with which he was no longer associated.
Police were called to the vicinity of 34 Gardner St. at 5:28 p.m. for a vehicle into a utility pole with injuries. The municipal power plant was notified and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital.
A person called from 1A Eastman Park at 7:54 p.m. to speak with an officer regarding scam messages she has received. She said she will call back later, when her son, who is in charge of her financials, arrives home.
SalemSunday
An officer was sent to 6 Webb St. at 10:38 a.m. for the report of a missing adult.
Police were called to 5 Ropes St. at 11:05 a.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
A larceny brought police to West Avenue at 1:36 p.m.
Officers went to 2 New Liberty St. at 2:06 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
The report of another fraud or a scam brought an officer to 7 West Parallel St. at 6:26 p.m.
Police were called to 28 Goodhue St. at 7:28 p.m. to report on threats.
At 7:57 a.m., police were called to 3 Olde Village Drive for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Monday
Officers were called to 77 Willson St. at 12:17 a.m. for a suspicious person and or a motor vehicle.
Police went to 12 First St. at 8:13 a.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 48 Lafayette St. at 10:51 to check out a suspicious item.
Police were sent to 45 Congress St. at 1:54 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 64 Bridge St. at 3:06 p.m.
Police were dispatched at 3:20 p.m., to the intersection of Bridge and Williams streets, for a break-and-entry in progress. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher Webber, 25, of Lifebridge North Shore. He was charged with attempting to commit a crime and with violation of a miscellaneous ordnance or bylaw.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to Restaurant Row at 4:42 p.m.
Police were called to 4 First St. at 4:47 p.m. to help settle a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought an officer to the interchange of Boston and Hanson streets at 8:39 p.m.
A reported larceny brought police to 90 Washington St. at 9:18 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 144 Bridge St. at 3:53 a.m. for a break and entry in progress
An undesirable or an unwanted guest brought officers to 45 Traders Way at 6:37 a.m.
An assault in the past brought police to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets at 11:05 a.m.
Police responded to a larceny at 11:12 a.m. at 80 Lafayette St.
Police were sent to 15 Palmer St. at 2:21 p.m. to resolve a dispute.
Officers were called to 48 Prince St. at 2:30 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
Another fraud or a scam brought officers to 34 Cabot St. at 2:51 p.m.
BeverlySunday
Police were sent to 44 Dodge St. at 7:57 p.m. for a possible issue at the bar.
At 8:44 p.m., police were sent to Pleasant and Court streets for skaters harassing a female and her dog.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Front Street at 9:46 p.m. to assist a male party who had a seizure.
Monday
Three cruisers responded at 11:14 p.m. to 24 Chapman St. for an out-of-control person who was thought to possibly have a knife.
Police and fire were sent to 19 Whitney Ave. at 8:50 a.m. for a residential lockout with a 2-year-old inside.
Police were called to 4 Bomac Road at 9:57 a.m. to look into multiple items stolen from vehicles and trailers.
Officer went to 211 Rantoul St. at 12:58 p.m. to check on possible squatters in the basement.
At 1:41 p.m., an ambulance and two patrolmen were sent to Sohier Road for a student out of control with a mental health issue.
Two officers were sent to Elliott Street at 3:36 p.m. to assist DCF with a runaway.
A patrolman and an ambulance went to the intersection of Federal and Park streets at 4:09 p.m. to assist a party whose wheelchair was dead.
Two patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St. at 4:13 p.m. for a youth who threw a rock at a vehicle windshield.
Police were sent to 40 Enon St. at 4:42 p.m. for a bread and entry of a motor vehicle in which a bracelet was taken from the vehicle.
An officer was sent to 48 Kelleher Road at 4:54 p.m. for the larceny of a person’s medication.
At 5:32 p.m., police were sent to 88 River St. for a group of children inside the building.
Police were sent to 9 Parson’s Drive at 7:02 p.m. for a possible raccoon stumbling around and hissing.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 6 Sunnyvale St. at 8:15 p.m. to assist a female crying in the street.
A directed patrol sent a cruiser to the dead end of Ocean Street at 10:53 p.m.
Tuesday
Police began their nightly check at 12:20 a.m. in the vicinity of Porter Street for a Gillis Park check.
A case of mailbox vandalism brought an officer to 22 Franklin Place at 7:12 a.m.
A kayak was reported stolen from the rack at Lothrop and Dane streets at 10:09 a.m.
Officers went to Sohier Road at 10:37 a.m. where they confiscated marijuana from a student.
Police responded at 12:39 p.m. to 5 Herrick St. for a two car accident with property damage.
Police were called to 40 Holly Pond Road at 12:57 p.m. for money stolen from a parked car.
DanversSunday
Officers were sent to M&T Bank, 1 Conant St., at 4:35 p.m. for a person assaulted by a youth.
An officer went to Triple S Machine, 19 Warren St., at 6:05 p.m. for a male stumbling as he walked.
A report of a break and entry to two vehicles brought police to 57 Elm St. at 6:40 p.m.
Police responded to Elm and Holten Streets at 7:30 p.m. for a male attempting a break and entry to a vehicle.
At 8:21 p.m., an officer reported a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Monday
An officer was sent to 301 Newbury St. at 7 a.m. for malicious damage or graffiti to a building.
Medical aid was dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to 335 Locust St. for partial amputation of four fingers. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
An officer was called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1:22 p.m. for a stolen wallet or purse.
Police were sent to 15 Trinity St. at 1:23 p.m. to assist Beverly police with a courtesy booking of a Danvers, man. They arrested and booked, John C. Hicks, 57, of 15 Trinity St., Danvers, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Police were called to Nick’s Comic Strip, 85 Andover St., at 3 p.m. for possibly fraudulent credit card activity.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., to report on a past assault.
At 6:13 p.m., police were called to 11 Riverside Ave. for a fraud incident.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 150 High St. at 9:33 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
At 12:53 p.m., police were dispatched to the Cherry Farm Creamery, 214 Conant St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., at 2:46 p.m. for a suspicious person who threw a bottle at a child walking down the street.
MarbleheadMonday
Two officers were sent to Front Street at 12:28 a.m. to disperse six people fishing off the dock.
An officer was sent to Nicholson Street at 11:16 a.m., on a general complaint.
The same officer was sent to Washington St. at 2:06 p.m. for another general complaint.
An officer was sent to Humphrey Street at 5:24 p.m. for a burglar alarm, but no action was required.
Four officers responded to Bubier Road at 6:42 p.m. to assist a citizen.