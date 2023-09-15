SalemTuesday
Police were called to 20 Central St. at 3:26 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 84 Highland Ave. for a fraud or a scam at 3:43 p.m.
A report of harassment brought an officer to 91 Lafayette St. at 4:52 p.m.
Police were sent to 128 North St. at 5:25 p.m. where they arrested Liam Andrew Greiner, 22, of 132 North St., Apt. 4, Salem and charged him with vandalizing property.
Police were called out for another case of harassment, at 62 Weatherly Drive at 6:08 p.m.
An officer was sent to 6 Ropes St. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle at 6:30 p.m.
Police were called to 52 Bridge St. at 7:47 p.m. on a harassment complaint at 7:47 p.m.
Wednesday
Vandalism or graffiti brought police to 347 Highland Ave. at 8:50 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 98 Washington St. at 10:15 a.m. to settle a disturbance.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 128 North St. at 10:44 a.m.
Police were sent to 2 East India Square at 11:30 a.m. for a juvenile arrest. A juvenile party was arrested.
The report of a larceny brought police to 10 Blaney St. at 12:36 p.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 15 Hawthorne St. at 12:56.
The report of a fight brought police to 7 Rainbow Terrace at 1 p.m.
Police were called to 28 Norman St. at 1:44 p.m. to speak with a person regarding threats made against them.
Reports of an assault in progress brought officers to 144 Bridge St. at 2:57 p.m.
Officers were called to 56 Federal St. at 3:43 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Police went to 35 Congress St. at 3:50 p.m. for another larceny.
A disturbance brought police to 2 Hartford St. at 5:31 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
At 9:09 p.m., officers went to 2 High Street Court for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
PeabodyWednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 47 Washington St. at 1:31 a.m. after a caller reported a dark-colored SUV had struck a guardrail in the area and fled down Oak Street. An officer found the vehicle on Sanborn Street after a trail of fluids led there from the crash site. The vehicle was towed, and the operator refused transport and walked home. The officer documented the crash, which also caused damage to a parked vehicle.
A vehicle was stopped at 73 Franklin St., and the operator, a 30-year-old Summit Street, Gloucester, man was stopped at 8:28 p.m., and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop or yield.
A Fenton Street female called police at 9:17 a.m., to request a well-being check on her ex-boyfriend. She said they broke up yesterday and he had quit his job and threatened to crash his car. A ping was run on his cell phone within .48 miles. Westfield asked police to check the young man’s well-being at his place of employment. He was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and the ex-girlfriend was notified.
Police were dispatched to 4 Evergreen Way at 12:31 p.m. on a BOLO out of Danvers for a shoplifting in which the male and female suspects had taken merchandise valued at $220. The vehicle was stopped on Lynnfield Street, and the operator, Ryan Cullen, 47, of 4 Evergreen Way, Peabody, was given a courtesy booking. The vehicle was picked up on the scene by the registered owner.
Police went to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall at 12:49 p.m. where they summoned a 23-year-old Mattapan female to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $1,200.
A caller reported at 9:16 p.m. from Wendy’s, 69 Newbury St., that two males in an older black pickup truck were throwing trash at him and acting erratically. He believes they are intoxicated. they took off on Route 1 north. Police were notified, but they were unable to locate the truck.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police started the day at 12:04 a.m. with property checks at Wyman Road, Front Street, Village Street, and Humphrey Street.
A burglar alarm brought two officers to Beacon St. at 1:25 p.m., but it was a false alarm.
An officer responded to the intersection of Orne and Beacon streets at 2:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
Police were called to Beverly Avenue at 5:07 p.m. to investigate an unspecified issue.
BeverlyTwo officers went to a Chapman Street address at 4:28 a.m. to assist a female who had run from her home.
An officer was sent to 6 Prospect St. at 5:19 p.m. to investigate a past hit-and-run.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets at 5:20 p.m., where they arrested two homeless parties, a male and a female, on outstanding warrants.
An ambulance and three patrolmen responded to a Broadway location at 6:20 p.m. for a youth dealing with a mental-health issue.
Two patrolmen, a detective and a sergeant were sent to a Franklin Street residence at 9:26 p.m. where they arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Arrested was Julie Ann Petipas, 35, of 120 Northridge Road, Beverly, who was charged with distributing a Class D drug; with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; and with possessing a Class E drug. Also arrested was Daniel C. Todd, 32, of 34 Broadway St., Beverly. He was charged with possession of a Class E drug.
Thursday
A complaint of work going on after hours brought officers to Shaw’s Supermarket at 12:16 a.m.
An officer was sent to 221 Cabot St. at 6:44 a.m. to disperse homeless parties and clean up their mess.
The report of a past larceny brought police to 60 River St. at 8:55 a.m.
An ambulance and three patrolmen were sent to Rantoul St. at 10:42 a.m. for a female who had fallen.
A report of a larceny brought police to 24 Blaine Ave. at 1:37 p.m.
Officers were called to 129 Brimbal Ave. at 1:52 p.m. to report on a past assault.
At 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 22 Wedgemere Road for a man with a pitchfork in the yard earlier.
An officer went to 2 Margin St. at 2:33 p.m. for a car dumping trash wood into the dumpster.
Two officers were sent to 21 Lothrop St. at 3:25 p.m. to report on a scam or a swindle involving cryptocurrency.
DanversWednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Endicott Street and Route 128 at 8:03 p.m. for an automatic crash report. They arrested Sandra Peruffo, 69, of 152 Water St., and charged her with first-offense drunken driving and with a traffic light violation.
Thursday
Police were sent to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, Danvers, at 12:07 a.m. to assist with an unruly guest.
The report of a possible coyote brought police to Puritan Road at 1:43 p.m., but it was not located.