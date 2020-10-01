Peabody
Wednesday
Police were advised at 8:30 a.m., that a utility pole had snapped and was hanging on wires above the road in the vicinity of 33 Lake St. Police reported a tree was down on wires between two transformers. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant was on scene within minutes and began repairs. The road was temporarily closed.
A party called police, at 11 a.m., from Sabino Farm Road to report a package had been stolen from the porch.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets, at 11 a.m., for a two-car motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and personal injury. One person was transported to Lahey-Peabody Medical Center with unknown injuries, both vehicles were towed, and one operator was cited on a red light violation.
Police stopped a tow truck towing a FedEx truck at 2:05 p.m., in or near the intersection of Foster and Franklin streets and summoned the operator to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. The tow truck and its tow were released to a licensed operator.
A caller reported, at 5:25 p.m., from PS Salon & Spa—Braeburn Gardens, 400 Brooksby Village Drive, that they were missing $126 in cash. The officer noted the theft was a mental health-related issue and the resident lodged a complaint against the staff.
A woman called police, at 7:10 p.m. to report that her kids were at Marrs Park and they thought they were being followed. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the male suspect. The youths said the male never engaged or spoke to them.
Police were sent to a Jill's Way address, at 8:55 p.m., after Massachusetts State Police reported they were investigating a hit-and-run accident and they believed the suspect vehicle to have been headed home. The vehicle was on scene, and state police arrived shortly after the officer. State police handled the issue.
Police were called to 10 Warren St., at 9:15 p.m., to report there was a loud party outside. The officer reported the group was watching a soccer game and the volume was reasonable.
Police were called to the vicinity of McDonalds, 133 Main St., at 10:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The suspect vehicle was located at 111 Main St., and the operator was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle after suspension.
Thursday
A woman reported, at 7:50 a.m., that she could hear a female yelling "help, help!" somewhere toward the rear of her property. She thought it might be coming from 2 Laurel. She was advised there was a dog fight going on and the yelling was from one of the dog owners.
The property owner of Peabody Commons, 535 Lowell St., reported to police, at 10:30 a.m., that the "CPU" (electronic control unit) for the light-up sign had been removed or stolen sometime within the last three weeks, and he just noticed it. The CPU was valued at approximately $500.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 2:15 p.m., to a Warren Street apartment for a male party not responsive. CPR had been started and his wife said it could be an overdose. He was transported to Salem Hospital, at which time he was breathing and alert. CID was notified.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A party called police, at 7:50 a.m., from Peach Highlands, to report that two unlocked vehicles had been entered overnight.
Police were sent to a Beacon Street location at 8:05 a.m. after a JRM trash truck ripped the door off an Isuzu box truck. The JRM driver remained at the scene, box truck was unoccupied and no one was hurt.
A Pleasant Street party called police, at 11 a.m. to report a check fraud.
An Atlantic Avenue shop owner called police, at noon to report a man standing outside with a sign and the caller wanted him to move along. An officer said he just drove by and the man was just standing there with two signs. No action was indicated.
A party called police, at 2:15 p.m., from Leggs Hill Road to report an ID theft.
A Fader Place woman called at 4:20 p.m., to report she had just gotten a call from what she believes to have been a scammer. She said they were trying to get money and told her they were the police. She said she just wanted police to know.
Thursday
A Front Street caller advised police, at 7:34 a.m., that her Trump sign and her All Lives Matter sign had been stolen. She said she just wanted it on the record.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 311 Cabot St,, to check a homeless party who was suspected of shooting up.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Broughton Drive address, at 6:30 p.m., for someone suffering a seizure.
An officer was called to a Birchwoods Drive address, at 7:40 p.m., to check on a 17-year-old son.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to 37 Pleasant St., at 9:55 a.m. for a car break.
Four cruisers were sent to a Robin Road address, at 10:20 a.m., for a suicidal female.
Police were called to 224 Elliott St., at 1:30 p.m., for a possible shoplifter.
An officer was sent to 35 Mill St., at 2:40 p.m., after one neighbor reported having been threatened by another.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 77 Willson St., at 8:56 a.m., where they arrested a 40-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 17 Dalton Parkway, at 9:30 a.m., to settle a dispute.
At 10:10 a.m., officers were called to 7 Traders Way to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to 211 Washington St., at 1:40 p.m., for a drunken individual.
Police were called to 2 Margin St., at 5 p.m., for a larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 3 Harbor St., and arrested the driver, Nicole Lynette Johnson, 44, of 17 Marlboro St., Worcester. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid operating sticker; driving while under the influence of drugs; and possession of Class A drugs.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Cabot St., at 2:05 a.m., for the sound of gunshots.
An officer was sent to 16 Lathrop St., at 8:45 a.m., for an overnight break into a motor vehicle.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to Winthrop St., at 9:50 a.m., and to 190 Bridge St., at 2:40 p.m.
Officers went to 30 Crescent Drive, at 2:30 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 180 Endicott St., at 4:25 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A person complained to police, at 5 p.m., about youths riding motorbikes in the area of Trask and Franklin streets. An officer stopped them and spoke to them.
A reported fraud brought an officer to 23 Rice St., at 6:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 10:15 p.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
Thursday
Police were sent to 128 north at 7:50 a.m. to assist Massachusetts State Police with a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
Swampscott
Wednesday
The Fire Department was sent to the vicinity of 66 New Ocean St., at 6:50 a.m., for a report of power lines sparking.
A caller reported, at 10 a.m., from the beach side of the pier across from 15R Puritan Road, a male was having difficulty securing his boat.
A caller reported, at 10:10 a.m., from Redington Terrace, a white male wearing beige pants, a mask and carrying a note pad standing at the end of the street. The caller thought he looked suspicious.
Officers were sent to 406 Paradise Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors of Apartments 2Q and 3Q, and would like to speak with an officer. Both parties were advised.
Police were called to The Glen, 12 Loring Ave., at 12:25 p.m., after a caller reported a male with gray hair, wearing a hat, pink shirt with a blue or black vest, propositioned the caller for sex. The caller said the suspicious man was sitting on a bench in front of the building.
Phone security got a panic alert from a client at 450 Paradise Road, at 4:15 p.m. They texted and called back but got no response. Police then called on the home phone and talked with the woman, who said her phone was acting up and she had already talked with the company. Security co-called momentarily to cancel.
A caller reported, at 4:30 p.m., that the resident of 65 Lincoln House Point was draining their pool onto the beach. Police advised the resident against finishing the job.
A Bradlee Avenue caller reported, at 5:25 p.m., that he had been scammed out of $500 by a caller claiming to be from Amazon.
||||