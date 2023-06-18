PeabodyWednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Peabody Carwash, 27 Central St., for a party down and unconscious after falling off a scooter. His firearm was secured for safekeeping and Arrington towed the scooter.
A woman called police, at 5:29 p.m., and reported that, while at the mailboxes, a man pulled a knife on her. She described him as in his 60s, balding, wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, and walking a small French bulldog. An officer reported, at 6:06 p.m., he had arrested the suspect and transported him to the station. Leo Joseph McMaster, 71, of 1100 Salem St., Apt. 8, Lynnfield, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with possession of a Class B drug.
Police were called to the vicinity of 10 Abington Ave., at 9:03 p.m., for the report of a stabbing. The suspect fled on foot, wearing a gray Adidas T-shirt. A BOLO was put out over the North District and K9 responded. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of suspect David R. Lefebre, 55, 10 Abington Ave., Apt. 1, Peabody. Lefebre was summoned to court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for attempted murder.
Thursday
Police responded, at 1:45 p.m., to Forever 21 at the Northshore Mall, where they arrested Francisco Alvarez, 40, of 126 Union St., apt. 21, Lynn. Alvarez was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, larceny over $1,200. He was also charged on a fugitive from justice court warrant out of R.I. Rhode Island authorities said they intend to initiate extradition of Alvarez back to Rhode Island.
Nordstrom reported, at 6:14 p.m. from the Northshore Mall, that 40 pairs of sunglasses, valued at approximately $8,000, were taken by shoplifters at about 4:30 p.m. from the store.
Friday
Police responded to 7 Macarthur Circle, at 1:10 p.m., after a neighbor reported hearing a male screaming inside the residence. The man told officers he was upset over the stock market performance.
An officer was sent to the Boston Muslim Cemetery, 530 Lowell St., at 3:13 p.m., by a caller who reported a white female wearing all-black clothing and sunglasses, was sitting on the ground yelling at passersby. The caller said she thought the woman might be intoxicated. Police determined the woman was attending a funeral and had become distraught, but was now being looked after by another person at the funeral.
Police were called to the vicinity of 86 Main St., at 9;40 p.m., after a caller reported approximately nine teen males were fighting in the street, but no weapons were involved. Officers spoke with the group, who said they were all friends just “roughhousing.” All was in order at that time.
BeverlyWednesday
Police and ambulance responded to a Pleasant Street address, at 8:38 p.m., for a party suffering a possible heart attack.
Police went to a Lovett Street address, at 9:57 p.m., to report on a simple assault or a possible case of bullying at school.
Thursday
Beverly police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:29 a.m. to Exit 19 from Route 128 northbound, for a motor-vehicle accident. State police handled the accident.
Police were called to Essex Street at 11:55 a.m. to make a well-being check, but the party was deceased.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, at 1:03 p.m., for a report of students drinking in the bathroom.
Two officers were sent to Simon Street, at 6:41 p.m., to look into a possible violation of a harassment order.
Officers went to the intersection of Lothrop and Ocean streets, at 9:05 p.m., in response to a complaint about vehicles playing loud music.
Officers responded, at 9:23 pm., to 11 Beckford St., for loud noise coming from an apartment and disturbing the neighbors.
Friday
Police were called to Paradise Road, for a possible unattended death.
A Columbus Avenue resident called police, at 11:25 a.m., to complain about fraudulent credit card charges.
A 201 Broughton Drive party called police, at 3:30 p.m. to report that fraudulent checks were being written on their account.
The report of possible shoplifting brought police to the vicinity of Cabot and Pond streets, at 5:44 p.m.
An officer was sent to 35 Park St., at 6:48 p.m., to check on a man sleeping on the sidewalk.
A Park Street restaurant notified police, at 7:46 p.m., that a customer had walked out on a partial bill.
Officers interrupted kids trying to rip a street sign free, at 8:34 p.m, at the intersection of Hale Street and Tyler Road.
Police interrupted a man trying to break into River House, 56, River Road.
Saturday
Two officers and an ambulance were called to 174 Rantoul St., at 12:05 a.m., for a man down on the sidewalk.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Conant Street, at 9:39 a.m., for an elderly female dizzy and short of breath.
At 11:44 a.m., three officers were sent to 478 Rantoul St., to check on a female acting strangely
At 12:13 p.m., two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 13 Wallis St., to check on a male lying on the ground.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Dodge Street, at 2:09 p.m., after a car spun out of control and hit a telephone pole.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Ashton Street, at 5:30 for a drunken son making threats.
The report of a commercial burglary brought officers to 393 Cabot St., at 7:38 p.m.
Two officers were sent to 478 Rantoul St., at 11 p.m., to look into a disturbance in the lot at that address as well as firearms infol
Sunday
Police went to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 3:58 a.m., to remove an unwanted guest, a former patient, from the hospital.
Police were sent to the intersection of Hardy Street and Railroad Avenue, at 9:19 a.m., after a branch came down on a car.
Five officers responded to 1710 Broughton Drive, at 10:33 a.m., to check on a mother.
The report of a possible stroke brought police and an ambulance to Livingstone Avenue,at 1:28 p.m., for a party possibly stricken by a stroke.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police and fire were sent to West Shore Drive, at 8:17 a.m., for a possible dump truck on fire.
An officer was sent to Stevens Road, at 8:46 a.m., to investigate an incident of vandalism.
Three officers responded to Washington Street, at 4:13 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to Abbot Street, at 9:08 p.m., to investigate the cause of a burglar alarm.
Thursday
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 7:34 a.m., to report on vandalism.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Ave., at 10:41 a.m., to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
An officer was called to Bassett Street, at 3:26 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A possible restraining order violation brought three officers to a West Shore Drive home, at 5:25 p.m. to report on the issue.
Two officers were called to Broughton Road, at 8:06 p.m., and then to Front Street, at 8:12 p.m., to report on a moving vehicle complaint.
A fire department pumper truck, three firefighters and a police officer were dispatched to Jersey Street, at 10:44 p.m., to put out a bonfire.
Saturday
Two officers went to Barnard Street, at 1:03 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to Green Street, at 3:10 a.m.
A general complaint brought two officers to Tedesco Street and Leggs Hill Road, at 11:20 a.m.
A police officer and two pumper trucks were sent to Dennett Road, at 2:04 p..m., for an odor in the home.
Reports of a disturbance brought two officers to Pond Street, at 3:26 p.m.
Complaints of kids in the Mechanic Road area brought two officers to the vicinity, where they cleared kids from a building and checked and secured the area.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police arrested a New York woman at 4:28 p.m., Wednesday, at the Police Department, 120 Ash St. Arrested was Sarah Riezin, 20, of 4117 Avenue V, Brooklyn, N.Y., as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.
Thursday
An officer was called to 28 Harbor St., at 6:07 a.m., for loud machines disturbing the peace.
An officer went to Hood Road, at 10:40 a.m., to check the well-being of a female yelling at herself.
An officer was sent to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 1:42 p.m., to report on an incident of graffiti.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 5 Macarthur Boulevard. After a brief records check, they arrested Manfredo Macario-Solis, 36, of 9 Parrott St., Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a license that was suspended for drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Saturday
An officer was called to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150 Andover St., at 9:56 a.m., for a party whose vehicle was hit while they were inside.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 50 Palmer St., at 12:58 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was dispatched to 25 Memorial Drive, at 8:45 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
The report of a missing juvenile brought an officer to 43 Rainbow Terrace, at 12:01 pm.
An officer went to 72 Flint St., att 12:45 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
The sound of possible gunshots were reported, at 2 p.m., from the vicinity of 32 Clifton Ave.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 7 Loring Hills Ave, at 2:21 p.m., to report on a disturbance.
An assault in the past brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 3:27 p.m.
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 60 Dow St., at 6:44 p.m., to look into the case.
Police were dispatched, at 8:10 p.m., to 282 Canal St., to interrupt a break-and-entry in progres
Police were called to 516 Loring Ave., at 8:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After investigating the scene and circumstances, officers arrested Eriz Joseph Sanchez Mesa, 29, of 10 Lynnfield St., Peabody. Mesa was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to stop or yield, second offense drunk driving, possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 10:03 p.m., from 41 Rainbow Terrace.
Friday
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 12:16 a.m., for a larceny.
Police went to 12 Gardner St., at 9:41 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A past break and entry brought police to 31 Salem St., at 12:48 p.m.
Police were sent to 15 Flying Cloud Lane, at 2:17 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report on an assault in progress brought police to 32 Park St., at 4:07 p.m.