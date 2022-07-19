Peabody
Monday
A 61 Harris St. resident called police, at 6:15 a.m., to report a stolen firearm. The man called back to report the weapon was found in one of their vehicles.
A detective was sent to 6 Crowninshield Way, at 6:22 a.m., after a report of a possible break and entry. A suspect was determined, and the 45-year-old Middleton woman will be summoned to court to face a charge of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
A caller from Northeast Veterinary Hospital notified police, at 9:23 a.m., that a traffic light had been hit by a vehicle and was now lying in the street. The Fire Department was notified and the officer was documenting.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 84 Newbury St., and summoned the driver to court for driving in the breakdown lane and for driving without a license. His passenger, who is licensed, was allowed to take the vehicle.
A Lowell Street male came into the station, at 7:26 p.m., to report a fraud on his crypto currency. The officer will document.
A resident of 62 Veterans Memorial Drive reported at 8:54 p.m., that someone had thrown a rock through her window.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Maple Street, at 10:38 a.m., after a caller reported broken glass in the playground. The officer removed the hazard.
A notice of immediate threat was served, at 12:55 a.m., to an Overlook Road resident.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:48 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Leo Road, and cited the operator for a violation.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 1309 Broughton Drive, at 5:54 p.m. to assist firefighters with a small fire from a grill.
Police responded to Beckford Street, at 5:55 p.m., to assist a party with a laceration to their foot.
Two patrolmen were called to a Common Lane address, at 8:45 p.m., to assist parents with an out-of-control child.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Manor Road address, at 9:02 a.m., for an unknown medical issue.
Officers were called to Mason Street, at 2:26 p.m., for a woman down.
Police were called to Essex Street, at 4:28 p.m., to assist an elderly male who had fallen.
Police were dispatched to 38 Grover St., at 5:02 p.m. when a party threatened to stab their girlfriend.
Officers went to 100 Rantoul St., at 5:21 p.m., to disperse skateboards in the garage.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:07 p.m. to 215 Rantoul St., for a party who had been yelling for three hours.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and County Way Extension to check on a young teen who was checking doors.
Two officers were sent to 23 Hilltop Drive, at 6:52 p.m., for kids outside who were being disrespectful to a resident. They were spoken to and sent on their way.
Six patrolmen and a sergeant were assigned to prisoner watch at Beverly Hospital, at 7:23 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Broadway location, at 11:11 p.m., for a party passed out and nonresponsive.
An officer was sent to Lothrop Street and Dane Street Beach, at 11:26 p.m., for noise complaints.
Tuesday
Reports of a loud argument brought police to 50 Broadway at 12:57 a.m.
Four patrolmen were assigned to Beverly Hospital for prisoner watch at 1:45 a.m.
Two officers went to 8 Ober Lane, at 9:48 a.m., to speak with a party concerning statements over social media.
Two vehicles were cited on Radcliff Road, between 11:16 and 11:34, for failure to inspect.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to a Ward Street address, at 12:07 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Reports of a drunk brought police to 283 Derby St., at 12:33 a.m.
Officers responded, at 1:17 a.m., to the vicinity of 2 Paradise road for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A larceny brought police to 7 Derby Square, at 12:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 239 Lafayette St., at 1:45 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
At 5:30 p.m., police were sent to 300 Canal St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer went to 160 Lafayette St., at 7:24 p.m., to report on threats made against a person.
Police were dispatched to 18 South Washington Square, at 7:45 p.m., in response to reports of a fight.
Officers were sent to Restaurant Row, at 10:43 a.m., to investigate a noise complaint.
Monday
Police went to 50 Washington St., at 12:52 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers responded to 13 Howard St., at 3:23 a.m., to end a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 50 Proctor St., at 6:47 a.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 11:56 a.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a bicycle. The report was incomplete, but there were no medical transports.
Officers were called to 8 Hawthorne Blvd., at 12:36 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Another larceny brought police to 144 Bridge St., at 1:14 p.m.
Police went to 48 Lafayette St., at 1:26 p.m., to report on a past break and entry.
Police were sent to 5 Porter Street Court, at 1:31 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a juvenile. Police said a 10-year-old boy ran out of a parking lot and into the street where he and a car collided. The youth was knocked to the street, but got up and ran back into his house. When police and EMTs arrived, an officer went to the house and got the boy to come back out where he was examined and given first aid for minor face, hand and leg abrasions. His parents refused additional medical attention. The driver was not cited.
An officer responded to 98 Lafayette St., at 2:15 p.m., to look into threats that had been made.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:36 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Police were sent to 1 Traders Way, at 8:50 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a moped. The report was incomplete, but the moped operator said one of his feet was run over by the vehicle. However, he refused any medical treatment and went on his way.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 252 Bridge St., at 1:10 a.m., to quieten a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 322 Derby St., at 8:11 a.m., to speak with a party who was being harassed.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, at 1:31 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 8 Lions Lane, at 2:31 p.m.
An officer was sent to 16 Orne Square, at 2:52 p.m., to report on a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Tapley Park, 129 Pine St., at 3:24 p.m., for a tan pit bull on the loose.
Police were sent to Pope’s Landing, 10 Harbor St., at 5:45 p.m., for kids jumping off the bridge.
Officers were sent to Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 7:05 p.m., for a fight.
Monday
Police were sent to 6 Anthony Kane, at 5:17 a.m., to check the well-being of an elderly man on the front lawn. He was transported to an area medical facility.
An employee from Salem Plumbing Supply called police, at 7:28 a.m., to report a stolen truck.
The DPW was notified, at 8:30 a.m., of a large dead animal in the road in the vicinity of 165 Endicott St.
Police were called, at 9:32 a.m., to the vicinity of 121 Endicott St., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
A party from 153 Andover St. notified police, at 11:48 a.m., of a lost or stolen license plate.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 12:23 p.m. for suspicious activity. A disoriented person was found and transported to a local medical facility.
Police were called to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 12:33 p.m. for an unwanted guest asking for money.