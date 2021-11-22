PeabodyFriday
A caller reported at 2:07 p.m., that his vehicle had been broken into while parked at Spinelli’s Function Facility, 10 Newbury St., and a purse was stolen. The suspect left the area in a white van.
A caller notified police, at 2:25 p.m., from Chase Bank, 210C Andover St., that his car will not start and he wanted a ride home. He was told to call a taxi.
A 1 Swampscott Ave. resident reported, at 5:20 p.m., that last night, between 5 and 10 p.m., a blue bicycle worth $900 was stolen.
Police responded to the vicinity of Jiffy Lube, 230 Andover St., at 6 p.m., for a multi-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but two vehicles were towed.
Saturday
A Mount Vernon Street resident called police, at 11:20 a.m., for assistance in getting a coyote out of the yard. Police could not help. Massachusetts Wildlife was contacted, but they were not authorized to help, either.
An officer was sent to 31 Centennial Drive, at 12:37 p.m., for a male on a tree, not moving. He told the officer he was meditating.
Police stopped a car at 1:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 56 Washington St., after observing it going the wrong way on Oak Street. The operator, an 18-year-old Lynn male, was stopped and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for improper operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called, at 1:54 p.m., to pole 11, in the parking lot outside of The Cheesecake Factory at the Northshore Mall, for a party refusing to exchange paperwork after a minor motor-vehicle accident. A Massachusetts Mercedes, backing out of a parking space, struck a New Hampshire Honda, which was driving straight ahead in the traffic lane. There were no injuries and no tows, and, after a brief chat with the officer, the operator assisted with the paper exchange.
A woman complained to police, at 4:40 p.m., that someone had tampered with her milk while she was shopping at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St. She asked that the incident be documented.
Police responded to Macy’s Mens’ Furnishings, 210 Andover St., after loss prevented reported they had apprehended two semi-cooperative male shoplifters. The suspects spoke English while in the store, but told police they don’t speak English. Arrested were Franchesco Carabello-Perez, 19, of 36 Perkins St., Apt. 3A, Salem, and Endy Medina Urena, 19, of 20 Dow St., Apt. 1, Salem. Each was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Loss Prevention for Macy’s reported, at 7:55 p.m., that they had a shoplifter in custody at the Mens’ Furnishings store. Police arrested Michael R. Spagnolo, 51, of 10 Spagnolo Way, Revere. He was charged with shoplifting and with wanton destruction of property assessed at less than $1,200.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 12:20 a.m., from Spinelli’s Function Facility, 10 Newbury St., that her car window had been broken.
Police were dispatched to 2 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 11:20 a.m. after a male party reported a past hit-and-run in which the vehicle hit a utility pole. The vehicle, whose driver had evidently fled the scene, had a Massachusetts plate which was stolen out of Lynn on Nov. 2. The owner of the vehicle is believed to reside on Veterans Memorial Drive, and an officer will attempt to notify him. The vehicle, which was unoccupied, had heavy front-end damage and was towed. Lynn police notified the owner of recovery the stolen plates.
A Wallis Street resident reported, at 6:22 p.m., that an intoxicated party was attempting to take shelter on her rear porch. She called back to say the person had left on foot toward Walnut Street. An officer located the man, who did not appear to be impaired. He was advised he is not welcome to return to that location.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11 p.m., in the vicinity of 611 Lowell St., for several operating infractions. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Chaundra Eve Miller, 18, of 43 Bridge St., Apt. A, Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and with speeding.
Monday
Police were notified, at 12:30 a.m., by an employee of Paddy Kelley’s, 154 Washington St., that a person keeps returning to the bar after being asked to leave. The officer advised the person, that he would take cab home, then stood by until he left.
A Paul Avenue resident notified police, at 6:55 a.m., that his son had taken his car without permission. The officer documented the incident and entered the car into the NCIC registry as stolen.
Marblehead
Thursday
An Ida Road resident called police, at 8:04 a.m., to report an identity theft.
An officer was sent to a Sheldon Road address to investigate a grandparents scam.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to an Ocean Avenue address, at 12:57 p.m., for a well-being check. The party was transported to an area hospital.
Three officers were sent to a Smith Street store, at 2:45 p.m., for kids throwing stuff in the store.
Four officers responded, at 8:50 p.m., to a Washington Street location on a general complaint.
Five officers responded, at 9:24 p.m., to Pleasant Street, for a reported disturbance. They arrested Christopher J. Doherty, 44, of 20 Post Office Ave., Andover, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Friday
Officers were sent to a Creesy Street address, at 5:40 a.m., on a general complaint.
At 8:17 p.m., two officers were sent to a Creesy Street address on a general complaint. The log did not indicate whether it was the same address.
Saturday
Three officers were dispatched, at 12:05 a.m., to Pleasant Street, for a large fight.
At 12:32 a.m., four officers were dispatched to Buena Vista Road for suspicious activity, but nothing could be found.
Police responded to Maverick Street, at 12:35 p.m., to look into a case of check fraud.
At 8:27 p.m., police were sent to Elm Street for a general complaint.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets, at 3:02 p.m. for a motor-vehicle crash.
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to the intersection of Colgate and Cornell roads, at 7:50 p.m., but nothing could be found.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 352 Cabot St., at 9:37 p.m., to assess vandalism or malicious damage to the rear door of the building.
Police responded to 587 Cabot St., at 11:40 p.m., for a vault alarm.
Monday
An officer was sent to the intersection of South Hardy and Fayette streets, at 1:20 a.m., for an illegally parked and unregistered motor vehicle.
An officer went to 25 Apple Road, at 9:08 a.m., to take a report on a vehicle window smashed overnight and items taken.
An officer was sent to a Bow Street address to make a well-being check on a woman not heard from in two months.
Four officers were sent to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 2:15 p.m., for a child who may be missing.
Salem
Sunday
Police and fire responded to 140 Boston St., at 11 a.m., for a vehicle or boat fire.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 117 Federal St. at 11:37 a.m.
Police responded to Fort Avenue, at 1:57 p.m., for a report of gunshots. Police investigated but found nothing.
Officers were sent to 75 Willson St., at 3:55 p.m., to check on a commercial alarm.
Officers were sent to 172 Lafayette St. at 4:23 and to 21 Fairview Road, at 4:24 p.m. to check out separate reports of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:13 p.m., in the vicinity of 40 Bridge St. in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a records check, they arrested Patricia M. Callahan, 65, of 12 Wayside Drive, Danvers. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to Technology Way, at 6:07 p.m., in response to a report of gunshots. Police investigated but found nothing.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 7 Essex St., at 6:12 p.m.
At 6:25 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity 7 Crombie St. to end a disturbance.
A report of harassment brought police to 250 Washington St., at 8:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to a Day Avenue location, at 8:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:24 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
At 10:40 p.m., police were called to 24 New Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:37 a.m., in or near the intersection of Boston and Federal streets, and arrested the operator, Carlos Vargas, 21, of 29 Andrew St., Apt. 2, Salem. Vargas was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; drunken driving; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 402 Bridge St., at 8:50 a.m.
At 8:56 a.m., police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., for a different hit-and-run.
Police were called to 1 Carol Way, at 9:30 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were called to 2 East India Square, at 10:06 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 15 Buffum St., at 11 a.m., on a parking complaint.
Police responded to 1 Orne Square, at 11:28 a.m., for a break-and-entry in the past.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 109 Bridge St., at 11:37 a.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 11:50 a.m., to look into a report of threats.
Police went to the intersection of Carpenter and Federal streets, at 1:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A residential alarm brought officers to 22 Valley St., at 2:20 p.m.
At 2:27 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Fairfield streets at 2:27 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.