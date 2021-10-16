Salem
Wednesday
Police received a report of a car accident involving a pedestrian on a bike near 51 Canal St. at 4:42 p.m.
Endy de Jesus Medina Urena, 19, of 100 Lafayette St., Salem, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a vehicle and no inspection sticker, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lafayette and Chase streets at 7:03 p.m.
Police responded to a report of harassment at 255 Jefferson Ave. at 7:08 p.m.
A car accident involving a pedestrian on a bike was reported near 4 Loring Ave. at 7:15 p.m.
A caller reported a vehicle was being driven erratically on North Street at 7:49 p.m.
A disturbance was reported at 168 Essex St. at 8:05 p.m.
Police responded to a report of harassment at 12 Pope St. at 8:21 p.m.
An erratic driver was reported on Congress Street at 9:06 p.m.
Callers reported what sounded like gunshots at the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets at 9:54 p.m.
Police received a report of a break-in to a vehicle on Florence Street at 11:58 p.m.
Thursday
Christine Heather Gatchell, 42, of 9 Barnard Hawkes Ct., Marblehead, was arrested on charges of drunk driving, speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle, failing to stop or yield, and a marked lanes violation, following a traffic stop near 196 Lafayette St. at 1 a.m.
Threats were reported at 2 Nimitz Way at 3:45 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at the intersection of Mason and Tremont streets at 8 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a past assault at 40R Highland Ave. at 11:24 a.m.
Fraud or a scam was reported at 11:42 a.m. on Cedar Street.
A larceny was reported at 116 Lafayette St. at 12:56 p.m.
Larceny reported at 135 Lafayette St. at 2:30 p.m.
Report of a car accident with injuries at the intersection of School and Buffum streets at 2:44 p.m.
Police received a report of a past assault at 5 Salem St. at 3:54 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded to Olive Garden on Route 114 to assist with a disgruntled employee at 5:54 p.m.
Thursday
State police handled a two-car accident with personal injuries reported on Route 128 southbound at 9:31 a.m.
A caller reported insulation was lying in the left lane on Route 128 northbound at 10:07 a.m.
State police responded to another accident on Route 128 southbound with personal injuries reported at 10:51 a.m.
Police were called to the Ira Toyota service department at 105 Andover St. at 12:28 p.m. for a customer who did not pay.
A dog was found on the highway on Route 128 southbound prior to Conant Street at 12:53 p.m.
Police responded to a report of threats involving a customer at Walmart at 2:44 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
A past assault was reported on Elliott Street at 6:17 p.m.
Two people were arrested on warrants, and one of the two, Stephanie Mertsiotis, 47, homeless, was also charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct following a call to Rantoul Street at 6:26 p.m. about a group fighting.
Threatening texts were reported by a Blaine Avenue woman at 7:50 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to the aid of a man on Sohier Road who was on the ground and bleeding from his head at 5:43 a.m.
The theft of a package from a Mill Street address was reported at 7:47 a.m.
Police investigated a report of a possible pedestrian accident on Bridge Street at 8:04 a.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A person called from Pleasant Street at 8:58 a.m. regarding noise and that he or she "can't live like this."
Vandalism was reported on Phillips Street at 1:17 p.m.
Thursday
Graffiti was reported on Village Street at 4:57 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
Two people were injured in a crash outside the Century House on Route 114 at 1:13 p.m. One driver will be summonsed to court for driving after license suspension.
A 43-year-old Haverhill man will face charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a class A substance, driving to endanger, driving on a sidewalk and failing to stay within marked lanes, following a crash on Lynn Street at 5:13 p.m. The driver struck a parked car. He was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
Amaral Pierre Pierre-Louis, 41, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, third offense, following a report of theft from the Macy's men's store at 6:30 p.m.
A resident of the Peabody House on Walnut Street called police at 6:33 p.m. to report a clogged toilet. Police left a voicemail for the building's maintenance person.
Police went to Avalon Drive for a disturbance at 11:58 p.m. and wound up arresting Jason Coughlin, 40, of 6 Esquire Drive, Apt. 1, Peabody, on charges of drunken driving, second offense, and assault and battery.
Friday
A woman reported that her wallet was stolen at the Northshore Mall when she left it briefly unattended at 10:22 a.m.
Police were called about a bag of golf clubs found in the middle of Route 1 at 11:59 a.m. MassHighway was going to pick up the clubs.