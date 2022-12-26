PeabodyThursday
Police were called to 16 Heath Road, at 1:19 a.m., by a neighbor who wanted to report a disturbance in front of his house. He said the house was being robbed. When police arrived, they spoke to the residents who said the robbery was next door. When officers went to that address and spoke with the parties there, they were advised the homeowners were out of town for the weekend, and they were watching the house for them. They pointed out that they were at 14 Heath Road, and the calling parties had given police the wrong number.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets, at 8:46 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident with injuries. One male was transported to Salem Hospital, a female was transported to Lahey-Peabody, and all three vehicles were towed.
A 7 Driscoll St. caller reported that a neighbor was damaging his windows with shots from a BB gun. The caller said he believed the shots to be coming from 10 Driscoll St., #1.
Police were sent to the intersection of 30 Andover and 1 Hilltop Drive, at 6:22 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with a back injury. One vehicle was towed and the injured party refused medical assistance. One driver, a 43-yer-old Revere woman, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for making an improper turn.
BMW of Peabody notified police, at 6:25 p.m., of a case of odometer fraud on a vehicle trade-in.
Police responded to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 7:52 p.m. for a person attempting to leave the store with a full carriage of groceries. Police arrested Bruna Silva Ribeiro, 41, of 85 Main St., Peabody. She was charged on an other-department warrant and with shoplifting.
Friday
The DPW was sent to 354 Lowell St., at 4:20 a.m., for a downed tree blocking Lowell Street. The DPW pushed the tree out of the way and contacted Forestry.
Multiple trees and limbs were blown down across town by high early-to-mid-morning winds
Police were called to 6 Bourbon St., at 1:40 p.m., for an employee, a resident of a sober living center in Reading, locked in the bathroom. It was deemed a possible case of drug activity. The male was freed and transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, for a shoplifter. They arrested 60-year-old Salem Street, Lynnfield, resident and charged them with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $50 and by possession of a burglarious instrument.
Police were called to 20 Dale St., at 4:01 p.m., after the back sliding door was found to have been smashed. Emergency management was contacted and will arrange to have the door boarded up.
At 7:43 p.m., police were called to Su Chang’s, 373 Lowell St., for an unruly party at the bar. they arrested Michael Anthony Carvalho, 53, 2 Deer Cove Road, Swampscott, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of John Larson’s Service, Inc., 289 Lynn St., at 9:11 p.m., for a group of teens throwing rocks at passing cars.
A car slammed into a utility pole in the vicinity of 258 Lynn St., at 10:43 p.m. An officer took the parties in from the cold, and medical assistance was refused for the mother and the child. The driver was cited for operating with an electronic device. Verizon advised police that no crew would be available to repair and/or rewire the pole before 8 a.m. Saturday.
State police responded, at 10:47 p.m., to the jughandle on Newbury Street for a rollover with entrapment.
Saturday
Police were called to the Nexmex Thing, 5 Central St., for a party causing a disturbance. He refused medical assistance and was transported to his Birch Street residence.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall at 10:31 a.m. for a drunken party by the Nordstrom Wing. He was not drunk but had a cut on his leg and was attended to by security. He said he would walk over to Lahey.
Police were called to the vicinity of Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St., at 1:11 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident. The 19-year-old Essex Street, Salem, operator was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle without a license and for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police were sent to Barnes & Noble, 210B Andover St., at 2:40 p.m., after a shoplifting that took place at 10:45 a.m. The female suspect took two Lego kits and fled, but employees chased her and recovered one of the kits. The suspect jumped into a White Kia Soul and fled.
Police were called to American Eagle Outfitters, 210A Andover St., after mall security reported a shoplifting from the Sunglass Hut. Security reported they were following two females inside the store, but an officer spoke with them and determined they were the wrong parties.
Sunday
Police and fire were sent to the intersection of Walnut and Mount Vernon streets, at 4:14 a.m., and the ambulance to 21 Parsons St. for the injured operator, after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant. The driver was transported to Salem hospital and was later summoned to court for drunken driving, leaving the scene of the accident and for operating after license suspension.
A Bartholomew Street caller reported her electronic wheelchair lift was stuck. Call was transferred to fire department.
Police were sent to 41 Pine St., at 6:04 p.m., for a male party making threats, possibly started by an incident while in vehicles on Pine Street. The 58-year-old Pine Street resident was summoned to court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Salem
Friday
Police were called to the vicinity of 51 Howard St. Ext., at 12:53 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 331 Bridge St., at 1:11 a.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Pedro C. Hernandez, 35, of 17 Beach Road, Apt. 48, Lynn. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle accident, and with drunken driving.
The report of a break and entry in the past brought police to 127 Bridge St., at 1:17 a.m.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 1 Pioneer Terrace to 295 Bridge St., starting at 10:31 a.m., to check nearby vehicles for possible occupants as water from the tides and heavy rain was starting to flood some. None of the vehicles were occupied.
At 11:30 a.m., Samol Meas, 38, of 80 Foster St., Apt. 310, Peabody, was arrested at in the vicinity of Bridge and North Streets and charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., at 2:34 p.m., to settle a dispute.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 3 Dodge St., at 2:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 138 Canal St., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was sent to 205 Highland Ave, at 4:01 p.m., to look into threats that were made.
Police were dispatched to 36 Margin St., at 5:12 p.m., to break up a fight. They arrested Nathan A. Harrington, 45, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 32, Salem, and charged him with assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, and malicious destruction of property
Police were sent to 6 Larkin Lane, at 7:31 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 200 Essex St., at 10:07 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Kylynn John Chambers, 32, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with attempting to commit a crime.
Saturday
A noise complaint brought police to 19 Andrews St., at 2:06 p.m., on a noise complaint.
An officer was sent to 10 Orchard St., at 4:03 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were dispatched to 12 First St., at 9:35 p.m., to break up a fight.
Sunday
Police were sent to 6 Prince St., at 12:49 a.m., in response to a noise complaint.
At 2:34 a.m., officers were called to 15 Palmer St., in response to a complaint of a larceny.
Police were sent to 51 Canal St., at 8:58 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A second well-being check brought officers to 6 Pioneer Terrace, at 10:57 a.m.
Officers were called to 10 Nursery St., at 12:59 p.m. on a noise complaint.
BeverlyThursday
The sergeant and three officers were dispatched to Northridge Road, at 5:42 p.m., to look for a 12-year-old girl last seen at 7:45 a.m.
Friday
Police made citywide checks of restaurants, businesses, bars, entertainment venues and multiple facilities across the city starting just after midnight and continuing until about 4 a.m.
At 1:07 a.m., two officers went to the vicinity of 17 Cobbler Lane to assist a cabbie with a female who refused to get out of his cab.
Police reported a road hazard, at 4:41 p.m., at the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott streets, with a light pole hanging by a wire.
Police and fire responded to 56 Cross Lane, at 6:09 p.m., after a tree fell through a house.
An officer was dispatched to 15 Middlebury Lane, at 9:07 p.m., to assist an elderly woman whose O2 bottle was almost empty.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the rail line in the vicinity of Cole and Foster streets for a report of a person on the tracks.
Two officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 8:48 a.m., for a disruptive patient in the emergency room.
Police were sent to Chapman Street, at 10:23 a.m., to assist a person with a bad hand laceration.
Two officers responded to Rantoul St., at 2:14 p.m., for an elderly person down on the ground.
Police were sent to the dead end of Ocean Street, at 3:10 p.m., to make a well-being check on a homeless man.
DanversThursday
Police were sent to the Great Rock Church parsonage, at 4:42 p.m., for a fight. Police said it was a verbal argument only.
Police and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 103 High St., at 4:42 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a Danvers woman, was crossing High Street 255 feet from the nearest crosswalk, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Beverly man. The driver said he did not see the woman in time to come to a complete stop. The woman was transported to Beverly Hospital for a leg injury. No charges had been filed as of Monday pending access to video footage.